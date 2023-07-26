Karmic debt is indicted in your numerology birth chart with one or more of the following four numbers: 13, 14, 16, and 19.

Depending on which number and where it is in your chart, it shows areas you struggle with, such as love or power. "Karmic debt speaks to areas where we may be feeling more challenges, [but] most people have karmic debt numbers," numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code, Kaitlyn Kaerhart explains.

"It''s nothing to freak out about—and when you know that you have it, you can name it and work through it," Kaerhart adds, noting that in order to find yours, simply map your numerology chart and look for any of those four numbers. "If you stumble upon one of those numbers, you have a karmic debt," she explains.