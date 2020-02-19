7 Strategies To Get Rid Of Your Bad Karma

We are each bound to a unique karma that locks us in unwanted circumstances. The first step in reversing your karma is pinpointing the areas of your life that feel stagnant. Is it in your career that you can't seem to break through or a love relationship that just won't move forward? Have you been suffering the same struggles with certain family members for too long?

Reflect honestly on your obstacles and understand where your problem lies. Journal on the question: When and how did this all start? The first step to untangling yourself from your karmic knots and advancing toward your true potential is to get to the root of the issue.