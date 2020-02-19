7 Strategies To Get Rid Of Your Bad Karma

On the other side of the coin, when you admit your own wrongdoings, you will begin to feel your energy shift. Taking responsibility can be difficult to do because your ego doesn't like to be blamed. Start gradually by auditing your past mistakes and contemplating how you could do things differently the next time a similar situation arises. This is not to say that you should feel guilt or dwell on the past, but simply that, in the future, you should promise to consult your karma first when faced with a decision.