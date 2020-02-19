 Skip to content

7 Strategies To Get Rid Of Your Bad Karma

Carmen Harra, PhD
Written by Carmen Harra, PhD
Carmen Harra, PhD, is a licensed clinical psychologist, intuitive counselor, and author of seven books, including The Karma Queens’ Guide to Relationships and the bestselling Everyday Karma.
Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy

Last updated on February 19, 2020

Heavy karma can trap us in the same old patterns by pulling us toward the same types of people, jobs, illnesses, events, accidents, and unneeded burdens. A much-needed break in the karmic cycle can occur when we analyze our personal karma and take the necessary steps to resolve it. Put these seven strategies into practice to become unstuck from your current karma and manifest a new reality:

1. Identify your karma.

We are each bound to a unique karma that locks us in unwanted circumstances. The first step in reversing your karma is pinpointing the areas of your life that feel stagnant. Is it in your career that you can't seem to break through or a love relationship that just won't move forward? Have you been suffering the same struggles with certain family members for too long?

Reflect honestly on your obstacles and understand where your problem lies. Journal on the question: When and how did this all start? The first step to untangling yourself from your karmic knots and advancing toward your true potential is to get to the root of the issue.

2. Sever ties to toxic people.

Life is complicated enough: Don't let the wrong people complicate it even more! If another person's energy doesn't feel "right" and they constantly inflict stress on you, you owe it to yourself and your karma to let them go their own merry way. This doesn't mean you need to create ill will between you and another person, but you should politely and respectfully distance yourself from and set boundaries with people who bring you more harm than good.

3. Learn from (and take responsibility for) your mistakes.

On the other side of the coin, when you admit your own wrongdoings, you will begin to feel your energy shift. Taking responsibility can be difficult to do because your ego doesn't like to be blamed. Start gradually by auditing your past mistakes and contemplating how you could do things differently the next time a similar situation arises. This is not to say that you should feel guilt or dwell on the past, but simply that, in the future, you should promise to consult your karma first when faced with a decision.

4. Perform actions that nourish your spirit and invoke well-being on every level.

Go back and comfort your inner child by doing things that feel good: Eat nourishing foods, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and take the time to get quiet and self-reflect every day.

5. Defy your weaknesses.

We naturally perceive ourselves to be weak in certain areas and strong in others. Maybe you think that you're good at pleasing others but bad at standing up for yourself. What you don't realize is that your weaknesses are your secret strengths: They define you just as much as your more prized traits do.

Don't become the "victim" of your vulnerabilities—this invites all sorts of karmic scenarios that play on your sensitivities. Instead, develop the courage to defy your downfalls and take the reins of karmic patterns.

6. Take a new action.

Sometimes we're so stuck in a certain way of being that we don't see its obvious drawbacks. Slow down enough to notice if your old ways of doing things aren't benefiting you anymore. If they're not, it's time to modify your behavior.

Acting with principle is the simplest and most underrated way to compensate all karmic debts and generate positive karma. Do good, even when you're not expected to. When in doubt, act in ways you would want others to act toward you.

7. Forgive everyone.

Bad karma feeds off of resentment and makes you attract people who give you even more reason to be resentful. We often wonder why we can't escape the wheel of negativity: It's because we avoid the truth that it's our very emotions that reel us into such cycles. To forgive is to detach—from the anger, bitterness, and frustration you harbor internally.

Every person is fighting his or her own karmic battles. The sooner we identify the sources of our unsettled karma and take action to resolve it, the sooner we experience the miracle of liberation to fulfill the greater purpose of our lives right now.

This post was co-written by Alexandra Harra.
