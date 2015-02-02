Veggie Showdown: Kale Vs. Broccoli

So, is there actually a winner when it comes to choosing veggies? Yes, and it is ALL of them. If you're looking for a quick hit of nutrient-packed greens, choose kale. But, in terms of nutritional variation (and the added benefit of NOT making yourself unable to look at another piece of kale for the rest of your life), mixing it up in the kitchen with broccoli and other leafy greens like swiss chard, collard greens, and spinach, is the way to go.