Sunday's eclipse is the second in a series of three back-to-back (to-back) eclipses. It's a solar eclipse sandwiched between June 5 and July 5's lunar eclipses. Lunar eclipses happen when the Earth sits between the sun and a full moon, while solar eclipses happen when the new moon sits between the Earth and sun. There are a few different types of solar eclipses, and this weekend's is an annular eclipse—derived from the Latin annulus, or ring-shaped—meaning that the new moon won't directly block the sun and will instead leave a red-orange ring of sunlight visible in its path. That's where the ring of fire nickname comes in.

"In an annular eclipse, the Moon is too far from the Earth to block the entire Sun, and at most leaves a ring of fire where sunlight pours out around every edge of the Moon," explains a NASA blog.

Solar eclipses are only visible from certain points on Earth, which is what makes them so special (anyone still have their glasses from the total solar eclipse of August 2017?). This partial one will be passing through Africa and Asia primarily. Space.com charts out its path saying it will start "in central Africa at sunrise in the Republic of the Congo, just west of the Ubangi River. Then it moves northeast cutting through parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Red Sea, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the Gulf of Oman, Pakistan and India. Then it turns east and finally southeast over China, Taiwan and then out into the Philippine Sea, passing just south of Guam before coming to an end at sunset over the North Pacific Ocean."

So while those of us in the U.S. won't be able to see anything, night owls can tune in to a virtual eclipse watch party at 1am EST on Sunday morning and we can all mark our calendars for Monday, April 8, 2024, when the next total solar eclipse will be visible in our neck of the woods.