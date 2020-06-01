And the next day, June 21, a solar (new moon) eclipse will sweep through this touchy-feely sign. This is the grand finale in a two-year series of eclipses landing on the Cancer/Capricorn axis, which have been radically reshuffling the way we work and live since July 2018. It’s also the first in a rare duo of back-to-back new moons in Cancer (the next will be on July 20)—making for an emotionally-charged summer where home will continue to be a focal point.

The tricky part is that Mercury, the planet of communication, technology and travel, will be retrograde in Cancer from June 18 to July 12. Back up your data and devices before this happens, and make sure to get everyone in your closest circle is on the same page. Conflict will be MUCH harder to resolve once Mercury retrograde makes everyone thin-skinned and quick to fly off the handle at the slightest provocation. On the plus side, retrogrades are excellent times for reunions, and in homey, domestic Cancer, you could reconnect with relatives you haven’t seen since the quarantine—a sweet silver lining!

Go easy on the guilt trips and passive-aggressive tactics near the end of the month. From June 26 to November 28, nebulous Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces, which could bring mixed messages or confusion. On the upside, it’s a great time to revisit a back-burnered creative project or spiritual practice, as imaginative Neptune reconnects you with your artistic, empathic side.

While Neptune adds a soft-filtered glow, another planetary force turns up the warrior energy. On June 27, go-getter Mars blazes into its home sign of Aries, staying for an extended trip that will last until January 6, 2021. Unfortunately, this lengthy visit is due to a retrograde coming mid-September, but until then, get ready for a shot of major motivation—and mojo! Brash Mars in this me-first sign can produce selfish behavior, with everyone jostling for their own agenda instead of working together. Stay alert so you don’t lapse into this kind of tunnel vision.