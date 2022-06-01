 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
This Will Be A Month Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

This Will Be A Month Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
Astrologers By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
This Will Be A Month Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

Image by JIACHUAN LIU JIACHUAN LIU / Stocksy

June 1, 2022 — 10:23 AM

TGIJ: Thank Goodness It’s June? After a perilous last few weeks of Mercury retrograde and two eclipses in headstrong Taurus and intense Scorpio, we could all use a summer vacation from the cosmic upheaval. From war to financial market volatility to COVID upticks and horrific gun violence, the state of affairs on this planet has been deeply troubled.

While reprieve may not be in direct sight, the June monthly horoscope outlook does stabilize as we move away from eclipse season. Here are a few of the highlights you can expect in June 2022.

Mercury retrograde ends on June 3.

Troubled communication and technology snags start to settle once Mercury retrograde ends on June 3. Note: It will take a couple weeks for Mercury will wind down its “retroshade” shadow phase, so don’t expect instant results or normalcy. But if you’ve been putting off the purchase of a car, computer, electronic device or a trip, Mercury’s return to direct (forward) motion can give an all-clear signal. Need to sign a contract or pursue a legal matter? You’ll do so under more favorable skies after the 3rd.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Jupiter will stay in Aries for the full month.

June 2022 is also the first full month of expansive Jupiter’s transit through fire sign Aries. On May 10, the planet of growth, global relations, and risk-taking started its first of two trips through Aries that will occur until May 16, 2023. 

While Jupiter in Aries periods can be incredible times for innovation and blazing new trails, we also have to watch for an upsurge in aggression between now and October 28, while Jupiter makes its first trip through Aries.

2022 Horoscopes for Every Sign

Your complete horoscope for the rest of 2022, from The AstroTwins.

stack of 2022 horoscope books with gold covers

As we wrote in our 2022 horoscope book: "Jupiter in Aries periods are often marked by friction, both in our personal lives and across international borders. Aries is the sign of the warrior and Jupiter amplifies whatever energy it touches. During the 1917 Jupiter in Aries cycle, the United States joined then-allied Britain, France, and Russia to fight World War I. The start of World War II happened in 1939, during this same transit.

Sadly, violence may escalate while zealous Jupiter runs its midyear combat mission. Everyone will have an opinion, yet no one will be eager to back down. During this transit, fighting for our beliefs can feel like a 'do or die' proposition. Dystopian frustration may evolve into a full-scale uprising, as was the case during the Arab Spring of 2010, which dovetailed with a Jupiter-in-Pisces-to-Aries transit. Considering the easy access to automatic weapons and 'ghost guns' (untraceable, Lego-like assembly weapons), safety concerns may mount."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Saturn and Neptune join the retrograde brigade.

Don’t panic: The slow-moving outer planets always turn retrograde for four to five months of the year. At times, their backspins can be beneficial, giving us the opportunity to pause on events that are barreling ahead too quickly. Sometimes we need to retreat and assess our moves with a more measured and observant eye.

From June 4 to October 23, structured Saturn will turn retrograde in Aquarius, the planet of groups and society. This could bring anything from tightened mask mandates to hardline stances in politics. With Midterm elections underway, Saturn retrograde will likely bring even deeper polarizing around key policy issues.

This could be especially tough with powermonger Pluto already retrograde in Capricorn, the sign that rules government, from April 29 to October. With illusion-spinner Neptune turning retrograde in secretive Pisces from October 28 to December 3, the world could have less compassion and more confusion. Keep your wits about you and try your hardest to find common bonds of humanity.

A supermoon and a micromoon are coming our way.

Bigger, smaller, what? As we all know, the moon doesn’t change in size—it just appears larger or smaller due to its proximity to the earth at any given moment. 

The June 14 Sagittarius full moon will be a supermoon. That means la luna will be at its closest point to the earth (called perigee), and will appear magnified in the sky. Sagittarius is already the supersizer sign, and with a supermoon here, we may be fired up to take our visionary ideas or spontaneous plans to maximum levels.

On June 28, the Cancer new moon will be a micromoon. While a new moon is never visible (it’s not facing the earth so it appears in shadow), this particular one is “apogee,” meaning the moon will be at its farthest distance from us. So if we could see it, the moon would look like a cute l’il miniature version of itself. In homey and comfort-seeking Cancer, this month’s new moon invites us to gather with our inner circle for heartfelt connections. Get your home into summertime mode!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The summer solstice arrives on June 21.

Break out the flower rings and ritual kits! June 21 marks the northern hemisphere’s annual summer solstice, also known as Midsummer. Astronomically, this is when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky, appearing to stand still for about three days before beginning its downward journey.

Fun fact: The word solstice derives from the Latin phrase “sol sistere,” which translates to “sun standing still.” From a spiritual perspective, this is a powerful moment when the yang energy of the Sun combines with the yin energy of Cancer season, unleashing the divine feminine and masculine powers within us all.

Read the monthly horoscope for your sign here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
LEARN MORE
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Is Your Financial Anxiety Sabotaging Your Well-Being? What Experts Say

Alexandra Engler
Is Your Financial Anxiety Sabotaging Your Well-Being? What Experts Say
Spirituality

How To Use Astrology To Actually Optimize Creativity & Manifestation

Kayse Budd M.D.
How To Use Astrology To Actually Optimize Creativity & Manifestation
Integrative Health

Are Omega-3 Fatty Acids Really All That Important? Experts Explain

Morgan Chamberlain
Are Omega-3 Fatty Acids Really All That Important? Experts Explain
Home

These Cute Mini Greenhouses Make It Easy To Grow *Any* Plant At Home

Heather Bien
These Cute Mini Greenhouses Make It Easy To Grow *Any* Plant At Home
Beauty

Yes, You Can Use Crystals In Your Skin Care Routine — Here's How

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Use Crystals In Your Skin Care Routine — Here's How
Personal Growth

A Deep Dive Into The World's Most Popular Personality Test: The MBTI

Sarah Regan
A Deep Dive Into The World's Most Popular Personality Test: The MBTI
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Make This One Swap In Your Routine To Prevent Body Breakouts, Says A Derm

Hannah Frye
Make This One Swap In Your Routine To Prevent Body Breakouts, Says A Derm
Integrative Health

How This Antioxidant-Packed Multivitamin Can Help Fight Free Radicals*

Morgan Chamberlain
How This Antioxidant-Packed Multivitamin Can Help Fight Free Radicals*
Mental Health

11 Signs You Need To Take Better Care Your Brain (+ How To Do Just That)

Josey Murray
11 Signs You Need To Take Better Care Your Brain (+ How To Do Just That)
Integrative Health

Nootropics Are The Brain-Boosting Ingredients You Need In Your Supplement

Josey Murray
Nootropics Are The Brain-Boosting Ingredients You Need In Your Supplement
Beauty

The Only Guide You'll Ever Need To (Safely!) Remove Dead Skin

Andrea Jordan
The Only Guide You'll Ever Need To (Safely!) Remove Dead Skin
Integrative Health

Walking Like This Over Time May Be Linked To Dementia, Study Finds

Merrell Readman
Walking Like This Over Time May Be Linked To Dementia, Study Finds
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/june-2022-monthly-horoscope-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!