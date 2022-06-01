This Will Be A Month Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

Bigger, smaller, what? As we all know, the moon doesn’t change in size—it just appears larger or smaller due to its proximity to the earth at any given moment.

The June 14 Sagittarius full moon will be a supermoon. That means la luna will be at its closest point to the earth (called perigee), and will appear magnified in the sky. Sagittarius is already the supersizer sign, and with a supermoon here, we may be fired up to take our visionary ideas or spontaneous plans to maximum levels.

On June 28, the Cancer new moon will be a micromoon. While a new moon is never visible (it’s not facing the earth so it appears in shadow), this particular one is “apogee,” meaning the moon will be at its farthest distance from us. So if we could see it, the moon would look like a cute l’il miniature version of itself. In homey and comfort-seeking Cancer, this month’s new moon invites us to gather with our inner circle for heartfelt connections. Get your home into summertime mode!