There's A New Moon In Cancer Headed Our Way—Here's How To Work With It
Cancer is known for being sensitive, protective, compassionate, and sometimes moody. When the moon is in Cancer, we can all expect heightened sensitivity and nostalgia—and it just so happens we have a new moon in Cancer headed our way this week.
Here's what to know for this moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind July's new moon
The new moon in Cancer arrives Tuesday, July 14, at 5:43 a.m. EDT, dropping us all into our feelings and emotions. But wait, there's more!
Along with this new moon in Cancer, we have the sun and Mercury retrograde in Cancer as well. Not to mention, the planet of love just moved into prudent and practical Virgo, where the south node its wrapping up the last leg of its own Virgo journey (which began in January of 2025 and ends in just two weeks).
All that to say, if you're feeling particularly sentimental or reflective, you can thank the stars for that. In domestic Cancer, this new moon could inspire you to clean house—literally or figuratively—as well as connect to your nearest and dearest. You may also feel inclined to give of yourself right now, as compassion and the urge to serve lights up your heart.
In any case, new moons are about setting intentions and planting seeds, but given Mercury's current backspin, we'll want to take things slow. Don't do anything too hasty and definitely watch what you say, considering Mercury is also forming a tense square to Saturn in Aries under this moon.
When in doubt, focus on Cancerian themes of emotional safety, intuition, healing, and nurturing, asking yourself how you can bring those qualities into your life.
3 rituals to work with the new moon in Cancer
Slow down and reflect
It may be a new moon, but with Mercury retrograde in Cancer at play, we're all likely feeling reflective—and that's a good thing! Use this new moon to really take stock of your emotional world, getting crystal clear on how you feel about your relationships, your work, your home life, and so on.
This isn't necessarily the moment to make big leaps and bounds, but rather to reinforce your emotional world with safety and security, so then you can move forward.
Go for a dip
With Cancer being a water sign, water-based rituals are always a great way to work with a Cancer moon. You could find a natural body of water and go for a dip, or if that's not an option, you can simply take a bath at home.
Imagine the water healing and cleansing your spirit, washing away anything weighing you down and infusing you with fresh energy.
Here's our full guide to ritual baths for more information.
Do a tarot reading
Last but not least, it's never a bad idea to consult your tarot cards if you have any questions during the new moon. Here's a four-card spread to try yourself:
- What is this Cancer new moon bringing in to my life?
- Where could I use more of Cancer's compassion?
- What am I revisiting during this Mercury retrograde?
- What is my focus for the next six months?
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, this Cancer new moon is sure to amp up emotions, sensitivity, and moodiness—so don't be surprised if you're less logical than usual. It's par for the course, especially with Mercury retrograde along for the ride, but this transit is allowing for major reflection that will ultimately help us find clarity.
P.S. Don't forget to check what this new moon means for your specific sign.