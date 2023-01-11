39 Journal Prompts To Help You Envision The Year You Want, From Therapists
New Year's Day may have come and gone, but the new year energy is still going strong—and that means there's still plenty of time to set intentions and manifest a great year. One effective way to do so is through journaling, so grab your favorite journal, get comfortable, and prepare to get all your goals out on paper.
Here are 39 prompts to help inspire your journaling session, courtesy of licensed psychotherapist Babita Spinelli, L.P., licensed psychotherapist Jordan Dann, MFA, L.P., CIRT, doctor of clinical psychology, Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, and licensed marriage and family therapist Shane Birkel, LMFT. Of course, there's no right or wrong way to journal, but these expert-led prompts may lead you to fresh insights or help you see things from a new perspective.
Advertisement
39 journal prompts for starting off 2023 strong:
- In the coming year these are the three goals or dreams that I would like to achieve...
- The first step I can take towards each of these goals is...
- What this goal means to me is...
- Who or what I might need as a support to move towards this goal is...
- In the coming year, something I would like to work on in myself that will deepen my relationships with my friends and/or partner is...
- What it would look like if I did this would be (identify behavior changes or mindshifts)...
- Why it's important to me to work on this part of myself is...
- One thing I can add to my morning routine that will help set the day off in a supportive way is...
- One sensual or pleasurable indulgence I'd like to give to myself this year is...
- Something I'd like to say "no" to more this year is...
- Something I'd like to say "yes" to more this year is...
- One way I'd like to take better care of my body through physical activity or nutrition is...
- What would I like to leave in 2022?
- What healthy, positive, or growth initiatives that began in 2022 would I like to bring into 2023?
- What are some healthy habits I would like to start or maintain in 2023? Be specific within each category (i.e. financial habits, wellness habits, relationship habits, physical health, emotional wellness).
- What boundaries do I want to set for myself in 2023 and what would those look like?
- What self-care rhythms or routines do I want to incorporate into my life in 2023 and what would those look like?
- What are two ways I can push myself out of my comfort zone in 2023?
- What actions can I take this year to prioritize myself and my time?
- What are three things that would make 2023 better or even better than 2022?
- What unhealthy habits or patterns from 2022 or prior do I want to shed and work on with intention in 2023?
- Describe how you want to feel in 2023, using "I will feel..." and what steps you can you that would help you achieve this.
- What are three or more ways I can treat myself kindly in 2023?
- What can I do to bring myself more stability (calm, peace, groundedness, etc.) in 2023?
- What inspired me most in 2022 and what I like to inspire me in 2023?
- What steps will I take to take care of my mental health this year?
- The relationships that are meaningful to me and I will nurture in 2023 are...
- Who do I want to be this year?
- How proud would I be if I became this person?
- Who am I inspiring as this person? (Think of your kids watching you, your younger mentees, or even your younger self)
- How can I measure progress in the new year? (v.s. a blanket "I'm not there yet, let's just give up").
- What is the one word that can anchor me in 2023?
- What stands in the way of my goals in the year ahead?
- How can I design my environment to support myself in 2023?
- Who are the people who make it harder for me to stick to my goals, and who are those who are supportive?
- How can I make life more fun this year?
- How can I start simply and then review my progress/method?
- What are all of my process goals, attainment goals, and emotional goals for the new year? (i.e. I want to exercise more, buy a house, and feel peaceful, respectively)
- Why do I have each of these goals?
The takeaway.
As you start to picture the year you want to have, you're more and more likely to take aligned action with your goals. Keep the vision strong, and come back to your journal whenever you want to hit the rest and reset button—or reconnect with your vision.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.