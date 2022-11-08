Have you ever felt confused, overwhelmed, or wondered how a friend or partner feels? Maybe you’ve gotten to the point in a relationship where you aren’t moving forward. Perhaps the relationship has plateaued. When this happens, it is possible one or both of you are emotionally unavailable.

Relationships, although very rewarding, can also be challenging at times. Both romantic and platonic relationships require an emotional investment and sometimes one gives more than the other. When we shut down or feel blocked emotionally, we are often acting from our wounded self, the part of us that has been hurt in the past. In doing decade-long research on the psychology of human behavior for my books, and in witnessing clients in my life coaching practice, I discovered a pattern.