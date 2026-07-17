Jessie Diggins Shares Her Secrets To Fueling, Recovery, & Mindset
It seems like the older I get, the more amazed by human potential I become, including what we’re physically capable of. And while I’m a very active person who loves snowboarding, trail runs, or a day-long hike with some steep elevation gains, I’m in awe of endurance athletes that have learned how to truly push themselves through grueling physical challenges and rebound, again and again.
Jessie Diggins is America’s most decorated cross-country skier, a four time Olympic medalist and a four time World Cup Champion. She holds the record for the most World Cup starts (385), has won 30 World Cups, and has been on the podium 90 times.
Though Diggins retired from Olympic skiing in March 2026, she’s since decided to pursue a new journey as an ultramarathoner and speaker. I was excited to grab some of her time to learn how she takes care of her body despite the high demands of her chosen sports.
mbg: How did you get interested in ultra-running after ending such a successful career in skiing? What drew you to the sport?
Diggins: I was so lucky to have such a great, long career with cross-country skiing. I’m humbled by the community, my coaches and fans and family who always had my back throughout the journey. It’s what made the 16 years so unbelievably special, and why transitioning to ultra-running makes so much sense for me now.
Cross-country skiing is an endurance sport, and we’d put in so much mileage to train whether that was on long runs or roller skiing. So I’m no stranger to training on tough terrains for miles on end, and I’ve always been drawn towards long point to point running adventures in the mountains. I love that runner’s high feeling while challenging my body and mind in new ways, so it was just a natural transition for me.
mbg: How do you nourish your body for such grueling physical challenges, both before a big race and in your daily life?
Diggins: Recovery and proper fueling have never mattered more, both during my training and before a big race, and I’m a lot more conscious about my routines while balancing a full time job as a speaker.
The most important way I’m able to sustain my energy is by starting my day with a nutrient packed meal that checks the boxes when it comes to carbs, protein, and fats. The perfect breakfast for me is a homemade cappuccino and a smoothie bowl, made with whey protein, and topped with an assortment of nuts, seeds and dried fruit like pumpkin seeds, cashews, and dried coconut if I’m in a tropical mood. Or, if I’m short on time and/or traveling for races, I always have my Banana Bread Superhero Muffins on hand. They were created by my friend Elyse Kopecky and provide that wholesome nutrition my body craves.
I recently teamed up with NOW to help empower women on their journey to their happiest and healthiest selves. Whether they’re championing new passions like me, or working toward new wellness goals, myself along with other top female voices in wellness are sharing daily inspo, nutrition tips, recipes, workouts and more to help women embrace the change, and create lasting habits that impact meaningful progress.
And finally, I just wanted to add that beyond nutrition, I think of my training pretty holistically. So when preparing for a run or race, I also do a few other things that help my mind and body get ready for the mileage I’m about to put in. I’ll do about 10-15 minutes of foot PT and toe yoga, followed by mobility work which is all about foam rolling to prep my shins, calves, legs and back. These little actions add up over time to help me take care of my body in the long run.
mbg: Beyond nutrition, what does your recovery or wind-down routine look like? Does this change with your training?
Diggins: Honestly, my routines are pretty consistent, as it helps keep my mind and body focused on my goals. My wind down routine is almost meditative for me, and starts well before I lay down. Recovery shouldn’t just happen when we sleep, but how we prepare our bodies to relax and unwind.
About an hour before I’m ready to get to sleep, I often do about five minutes of yoga or gentle stretching, just to help work the day out of me, and take deep breaths while stretching sore muscles. I also take my supplements, which for me, are vitamin D and iron.
Then I’ll head to my bedroom where I’ll get my diffuser going with calming and soothing essential oils, then cozy up under the covers and journal for a few minutes, focusing on what I’m grateful for that day. And finally, I’ll try to read at least one chapter in my book each night.
mbg: What are the three things you have taken from your ski career to your new love of running?
Diggins: Gosh, I love this question! So many things, but my top three:
- Community is everything! I had the best support system for 16+ years, and I’m continuing to see that in my running adventures. I just finished the Broken Arrow 3-day Triple Crown Race, and so many fans showed up for me, wearing the glitter on their face, cheering for and encouraging me throughout. I absolutely adore my community and the hardworking, supportive people in the endurance world.
- You are where you’re meant to be. Being present in my journey is key. I retired from skiing still loving everything that I’m doing and knowing I’m totally satisfied. I’ll still be a part of the ski community and advocate for the sport, mental health and climate, but I also knew it was time for me to follow my passions and try new challenges. So that’s what I’m doing with running—enjoying this journey!
- Your body is your temple – Treat it well. As an athlete, how you train and treat your body is essential to staying in shape and performing at your best—physically, mentally and emotionally. That’s why my routines, from fueling to recovery, are holistic and incorporate essentials that keep me at my best.
mbg: How do you mentally prepare yourself for endurance races and keep yourself going while pushing through them?
Diggins: I have the greatest support system, who I’m in constant touch with as I pursue this new passion. I also rely on tried-and-true techniques that have gotten me through past struggles with perfectionism and balancing the stressful demands of sport with a focused and more relaxed outlook. One thing that really helped me when skiing, and I’ve done with some longer training runs already, is using visualization to help calm my mind and give me the confidence to push through. So much of sport and physical exertion is mental, so creating a more mindful approach to how I show up to training each day is so important.
mbg: You were recently named one of the 100 Most Influential People In Sports In 2026 by TIME. What would you want young girls considering sports to know about your journey to get to where you are now?
Diggins: I would tell any young person to follow their passion and embrace the hard work with joy! Find a supportive team and contribute to building a strong, supportive team culture that helps everyone reach their full potential. Then lean on that support system to help you through challenges and hard moments, while knowing that if you truly love what you’re doing, every day is an opportunity to learn and grow.
mbg: What led you to your climate advocacy work?
Diggins: I joined POW’s (Protect Our Winters) athlete alliance in 2018, wanting to use my gold medal moment to help protect future generations of skiers so they can have the same opportunities I did to get outside and on snow. I have served on their board since 2021, and doing what I can to ensure clean air, clean water and a healthy planet has been incredibly motivating work. I’ve learned to use my voice and have made multiple trips to members of Congress, to tell my climate story and advocate for policy action that helps protect public lands and our goals of a healthy planet for everyone!
If people want to get involved and use their voice to protect the places they love, they can head to protectourwinters.org and check out the climate advocates guidebook, or get involved in one of the current campaigns!
The takeaway
Endurance activities may not be everyone’s thing, but Diggins offers a helpful frame for any of us who want to live a healthy, active lifestyle over the long-term: intentional nourishment, a solid recovery routine, creating community, and supporting deeper values all ladder up to the bigger picture of crushing whatever physical goal we might have.