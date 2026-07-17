Diggins: I have the greatest support system, who I’m in constant touch with as I pursue this new passion. I also rely on tried-and-true techniques that have gotten me through past struggles with perfectionism and balancing the stressful demands of sport with a focused and more relaxed outlook. One thing that really helped me when skiing, and I’ve done with some longer training runs already, is using visualization to help calm my mind and give me the confidence to push through. So much of sport and physical exertion is mental, so creating a more mindful approach to how I show up to training each day is so important.