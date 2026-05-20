12 Things That Make Hard Runs Feel Easier, From A Marathon Runner
Have you ever noticed that two runs with the exact same pace can feel completely different?
After five World Marathon Majors, a dozen half marathons, two Boston Marathon qualifying times, and years of consistent training, I’ve learned that fitness is only one piece of what makes a hard run feel manageable. Factors like fueling, recovery, pacing, mindset, and race strategy can all have a major impact on perceived effort.
While difficult runs are an important part of the process, I’ve found that a few small adjustments can make a surprisingly big difference in how strong I feel during them.
Here are the strategies that have helped me most over the years.
Don't make it any harder than it needs to be
1. Prioritizing easy runs just as much as hard runs
This is something I’ve leaned into much more over the past year. Whether you’re training for your fastest 5K or hoping to break three hours in the marathon, the majority of your runs should be easy. And when I say easy, I mean truly easy.
A lot of runners unintentionally make difficult runs feel even harder by running their easy runs too fast. But those easier efforts are what allow you to recover properly, build endurance, and show up stronger for more challenging workouts.
Running at an easier effort (often called Zone 2 training) can help improve aerobic fitness without placing the same level of stress on the body as speed work or long runs. It also helps reduce cumulative fatigue, which can have a major impact on perceived effort during tougher sessions.
Now, I treat recovery runs with the same level of intention as harder workouts, and it’s made a noticeable difference in how strong I feel overall. In fact, after a few months of prioritizing Zone 2 training, my easy pace became more than 30 seconds faster per mile.
2. Fueling properly before, during, & in between runs
If you’re feeling depleted during or after a run, there’s a good chance it’s a fueling issue. It took me years to realize I was underfueling my runs. As a beginner runner, I underestimated the impact proper nutrition and hydration have on performance and perceived effort. Now, I pay close attention to how I fuel before hard workouts and long runs, especially when marathon training.
Eating enough carbohydrates beforehand can help maintain energy levels and make tougher efforts feel more sustainable. During longer runs, fueling consistently (rather than waiting until you already feel depleted) can also help prevent that sudden drop in energy that makes everything feel significantly harder. Everyone has unique needs in this department, so I strongly recommend working with an athlete-focused nutritionist to figure out what works best for you.
Hydration and electrolytes matter too, especially during warmer weather or higher-mileage weeks. Even small adjustments in fueling can have a noticeable impact on how a run feels.
3. Warming up & cooling down properly
Before each run, taking a few minutes to gradually raise your heart rate and loosen up your muscles can help your body prepare. Things like an easy jog, dynamic stretching, mobility work, or strides all help difficult paces feel more manageable from the start.
Cooling down matters, too. Walking after a run, slowing down gradually, stretching, and foam rolling can all help support recovery and reduce soreness afterward.
The longer I’ve been running, the more I’ve realized that treating warm-ups and cool-downs as part of the workout itself (not something extra or optional!) has a real impact on both performance, recovery, and injury prevention.
4. Having a pacing strategy
It’s very easy to go out too fast, especially during workouts, races, or runs where you’re feeling particularly motivated. But in my experience, one of the fastest ways to make a hard run feel significantly harder is not leaving anything in the tank for the later miles.
Having a pacing strategy helps create a more controlled effort from the start. Sometimes that means intentionally holding back during the first few miles, even when your pace feels too easy initially.
Over time, I’ve found that starting slightly conservatively almost always leads to a stronger overall run. It’s also helped me stay more consistent mentally because I’m not spending the second half of a workout trying to recover from going out too hard at the start.
5. Breaking the run into smaller segments
I like to call this “runner math,” and it’s one of the simplest mental strategies I use during difficult runs. It makes a big difference.
Instead of thinking about the entire distance or the full workout all at once, I break the run into smaller pieces mentally. Long runs and hard workouts can feel overwhelming when you think about everything ahead of you at once. Breaking them into smaller segments makes the effort feel more manageable and helps me stay present rather than getting mentally fatigued too early.
Sometimes that means focusing only on the next mile, the next interval, the next water stop, or even the next song (think: just two more songs until the halfway point).
I use this strategy constantly during marathon training and during the race itself, especially in the later miles when the distance can start to feel intimidating.
6. Strength training & cross-training consistently
Of course you need to focus a lot of your effort on running to improve as a runner, but strength training and cross-training should be a part of every runner’s routine. Both have made a major difference in how strong I feel during harder efforts.
Strength training can help improve running efficiency, stability, posture, and overall durability. Personally, I notice the biggest difference later in long runs or workouts, when fatigue starts to set in and form can naturally start to break down.
Cross-training can also help build cardiovascular fitness while giving your body a break from the repetitive impact of running. Activities like cycling, walking, strength training, and low-impact cardio can all support running performance without adding additional running mileage.
Another major bonus? Strength training and cross-training properly can help reduce the potential for injury as well. Before I incorporated heavier weights into my routine, I was constantly dealing with things like shin splints, IT band issues, and other minor aches and pains.
7. Prioritizing sleep & recovery
Recovery is one of the most underrated parts of running well.
Sleep, rest days, mobility work, hydration, and overall recovery habits all influence how prepared your body feels for harder training sessions. And while it can be tempting to focus only on mileage or pace, I’ve found that recovery often has just as much impact on perceived effort.
Some of my hardest-feeling runs have happened during periods where I wasn’t sleeping enough or wasn’t fully recovering between workouts. On the other hand, runs tend to feel noticeably smoother when I’m consistently prioritizing recovery.
The longer I’ve been running, the more I’ve realized that recovery is a core part of it. I regularly rely on trackers like my Oura Ring to help guide me on whether I should go hard in a workout or take an extra rest day—and I don’t think it’s any coincidence that my running has improved since I got more serious about tracking my recovery metrics.
And sleep is only one part of my recovery routine. I also prioritize things like massage, acupuncture, red light therapy, saunas, compression boots, and good old-fashioned foam rolling.
8. Running with other people
While running is definitely one of my solo self-care activities, running with other people can completely change the feel of a difficult run. Whether it’s a friend or a running group, there’s something about shared effort that can make hard runs feel significantly more manageable.
Running with others can also provide distraction, accountability, pacing support, and a sense of momentum during tougher portions of a run. I’ve personally found that conversations or group energy can naturally help take my mind off of the mental discomfort of a tough run.
When I’m marathon training, I often try to round up friends to come for a few miles of each long run, which also helps break the run up (again, runner math).
9. Wearing the right shoes
While no pair of shoes can fully replace proper training, the right running shoes make a bigger difference than many runners realize.
Different shoes serve different purposes, and finding a pair that works well for your gait, training style, and goals can help runs feel noticeably more comfortable and efficient. Things like flat feet, high arches, or bunions all have an impact on what type of running sneakers you’ll feel best in.
Some runners prefer more cushioning for long runs and recovery days, and many feel better in lighter or more responsive shoes for workouts and races.
I’ve also found that rotating between different pairs of shoes throughout the week can help reduce fatigue and keep me feeling my best during tough runs.
10. Paying attention to your form
The longer or harder a run becomes, the easier it is for form to gradually break down. When I start to feel fatigued during a difficult effort, I try to check in with a few simple cues: relaxing my shoulders, unclenching my hands, maintaining good posture, and keeping my stride smooth.
Even small form adjustments can help improve efficiency and prevent unnecessary tension from building up during a run. I’ve found that when I stay relaxed physically, it’s that much easier for me to stay relaxed mentally.
The goal isn’t perfect form at all times; it’s simply staying aware enough to avoid making the run harder on your body than it needs to be.
11. Mantras & mindset strategies
The mental side of running has a major impact on perceived effort, especially during harder workouts and longer distances.
Simple mantras and mindset cues help me stay focused and avoid feeling overwhelmed during difficult portions of a run. Instead of thinking about how much farther I have left or how tired I feel, I turn to mantras like “one mile at a time” or “run the mile you’re in” or “I trained for this.” Other times, it’s simply reminding myself of all the times I’ve done similar efforts, and that discomfort during a hard effort is temporary.
One specific mindset hack I love is to imagine this is the last time I get to run. If I knew I would never be able to run again after this, would I quit? Or would I soak up every minute of it?
12. Visualizing the finish
There’s a reason why so many professional athletes use visualization! It’s something I use often before races and before difficult training runs.
To do this before a run, I’ll mentally walk through portions of the run ahead of time: how I want to pace it, how I want to respond when things start feeling difficult, and how I want to feel finishing strong.
In especially tough moments during a race or a training run, visualizing the finish line or the feeling I’ll have afterward can also help shift my focus away from temporary discomfort. I’ll picture my friends and family cheering, and I’ll challenge myself to really feel the emotion of accomplishment and happiness that I’ve felt at every finish line.
I’ve found that visualization helps create a greater sense of confidence and control going into harder runs, especially when I’m nervous about a workout or race beforehand.
The takeaway
Hard runs will always be part of becoming a stronger runner, but factors like fueling, recovery, pacing, mindset, and training strategy can all have a major impact on perceived effort.
Learning how to support my body both physically and mentally has been one of the biggest game changers in how strong I feel as a runner. While none of these adjustments completely eliminate discomfort, they can make difficult runs feel significantly more manageable over time.