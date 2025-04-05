3 Therapist-Approved Techniques To Reduce Anxiety & Feel More Confident 

"Most people don't spend a lot of time engaging in the mirror," says Yeager. It's not necessarily about gazing at your appearance or scrutinizing your features—rather, it's about connecting with yourself and becoming curious about who you are. "If I stand in the mirror, ask some tough questions, and really engage with that man in the mirror, I'll start to find out things [about] myself," Yeager explains. "We've been sold a bill of goods that everyone else may know us better than we know ourselves, which is absolutely not true. Better understanding that [person] in the mirror makes way."