What To Know About This Month's Super Rare (Like, Not Since 2004) Astro Event

Since May 2020, the karmic nodes have been traveling across the Gemini/Sagittarius axis, completely upending issues that fall under those signs’ jurisdiction: travel, local issues, socializing, and information (including media, journalism, and technology).

Next up, the nodes will be in Taurus (north node) and Scorpio (south node), zodiac signs that are linked to money, resources, and how we share our lot, from the material to the energetic and spiritual. From sustainable living to shifting weather patterns to a new digital economy, this new nodal cycle will bring changes to our daily lives between now and July 2023.

This is the final month of the heavy, responsible Year of the Metal Ox, which began on February 12, 2021, and the end of a two-year cycle ruled by the Metal element, which is about infrastructure, organization and clarity. On the eve of February 1, we’ll begin the Lunar Year of the Water Tiger and a two-year Water cycle.