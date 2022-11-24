While “normal” poop varies in shape and color, there’s a specific range of appearances (rooted in scientific research and clinical consensus) that indicate optimal nutrition inputs (think: fiber!), hydration, smooth digestion, gut microbiome balance, and detoxification health and processes.

When it comes to color, a shade of brown is optimal. To determine if the size and shape of your poop is ideal, you can consult the science-based scale and gold standard for monitoring the stool spectrum: the Bristol Stool Chart. (Of course, this requires you to actually look before you flush).

This stool scale breaks forms down into seven different types of poop: