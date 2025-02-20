Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

4 Compelling Health Benefits Of Seaweed—Your Gut Will Thank You!

Merrell Readman
Author:
Merrell Readman
February 20, 2025
Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Benefits of seaweed
Side effects
How to incorporate seaweed
seasweed underwater
Image by DAISUKE KURASHIMA / Stocksy
February 20, 2025

As you delve into the world of healthy eating, it becomes increasingly apparent that there are so many foods you "should" be eating regularly in order to diversify your diet and fuel your body with essential nutrients.

But at some point, it leaves you wondering if all of these ingredients could possibly be as healthy as they seem.

Today on the docket, we have seaweed. A staple of Asian cuisine for thousands of years, seaweed is touted as a must-have staple in a nutritious and varied diet. So, is it really that good for you? We investigate its key benefits.

Health benefits of seaweed

The short answer is yes: Seaweed really is a healthy, delicious food packed with a range of essential nutrients that will leave your body feeling great. "Seaweed is a nutrient-dense food and a good source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, fatty acids, protein, and other bioactive compounds like phytonutrients," registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, explains.

At mbg we love sea veggies (hello, organic veggies+), and seaweed is one of the most popular picks in this category. Other health benefits include:

1.

It can have antioxidant properties

Foods that are rich in antioxidants1 can be of great benefit to the body (particularly for fighting free radical damage)—and some seaweeds are thought to fit the bill.

"[Phytonutrients] often have antioxidant properties in the body and may offer health benefits when consumed, however more research is needed," says Knudsen. "The nutritional composition of seaweed varies depending on the type (red, brown2, and green) as well as the season and marine environment it's grown in."

Seaweed is also known to contain flavonoids and carotenoids, which function to fight off free radical damage within the body as well. In particular, brown seaweed contains a carotenoid called fucoxanthin3 that has a particularly impressive antioxidant effect.

2.

It provides thyroid support

Seaweed is also a major source of iodine, which supports a healthy thyroid. "Seaweed is an underrated ingredient. It's the highest naturally occurring source of iodine that is well-absorbed," explains registered dietitian Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D. "Iodine is essential for thyroid function; it's an essential component of thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), two thyroid hormones." 

Caring for and supporting a healthy thyroid is important for hormone production and controlling your metabolism, and the iodine found in seaweed can help bolster thyroid function and hormone creation.

3.

It supports healthy digestion

Research has also revealed that seaweed may be useful in supporting smooth digestion and a happy gut. Cannon notes that seaweed contains4 fiber, which is vital for maintaining regular bowel movements and promoting general stomach comfort5. Additionally, brown seaweed even contains sulfated polysaccharides6, which may promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

4.

It contains folate

Finally, seaweed is an abundant source of folate, a natural form of vitamin B9 that promotes the production of healthy new red blood cells and supports heart function.

What to look out for

Seaweed is undoubtedly great for the body, but there are a few things to be aware of when consuming this sea vegetable daily.

"There is the potential for seaweed to contain dangerously high levels of iodine and even arsenic species," warns Knudsen (though this is more of a concern if you are taking supplements containing seaweeds versus eating it in its natural form). "If you are buying or consuming seaweed products regularly, see if the company, manufacturer, or a third-party reviewer discloses information on heavy metal testing," she recommends.

Cannon notes that otherwise healthy adults should not exceed 1,100 mcg of iodine each day.

How to include seaweed in your diet

With a salty umami flavor, seaweed makes its presence known in any meal or snack. As for how you can include more of this sea veggie into your diet, roasted seaweed is perhaps the most popular option, but seaweed salad is a great side to order with your sushi to pack in some greens for the day.

As we transition into cooler weather, seaweed also makes the perfect addition to soup and can even be dried and crumbled atop a salad to easily enhance the nutritional value and bold flavor. Our personal favorite option? A greens powder!

The takeaway

There are so many wonderful, nutritious foods that you can fill your diet with to support daily function, but seaweed is one worth seriously considering eating more of.

Offering gut health support, aiding in thyroid function, and providing a delicious umami flavor to complement your favorite soups, salads, and fish, sea vegetables should not be overlooked if your aim is to build a diverse and enriching diet.

More On This Topic

Why Dark Chocolate Might Be The Sweetest Way To Lower Diabetes Risk
Functional Food

Why Dark Chocolate Might Be The Sweetest Way To Lower Diabetes Risk

Ava Durgin

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think
Functional Food

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think

Emma Loewe

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Nosiest Of Them All — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Nosiest Of Them All — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

Watch Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs — They're The Biggest Flirts
Spirituality

Watch Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs — They're The Biggest Flirts

Sarah Regan

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests
Beauty

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests

Alexandra Engler

Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Just Dropped — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Just Dropped — Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

Why Dark Chocolate Might Be The Sweetest Way To Lower Diabetes Risk
Functional Food

Why Dark Chocolate Might Be The Sweetest Way To Lower Diabetes Risk

Ava Durgin

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think
Functional Food

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think

Emma Loewe

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Nosiest Of Them All — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Nosiest Of Them All — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

Watch Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs — They're The Biggest Flirts
Spirituality

Watch Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs — They're The Biggest Flirts

Sarah Regan

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests
Beauty

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests

Alexandra Engler

Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Just Dropped — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Just Dropped — Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

Why Dark Chocolate Might Be The Sweetest Way To Lower Diabetes Risk
Functional Food

Why Dark Chocolate Might Be The Sweetest Way To Lower Diabetes Risk

Ava Durgin

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think
Functional Food

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think

Emma Loewe

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Nosiest Of Them All — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Nosiest Of Them All — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

Watch Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs — They're The Biggest Flirts
Spirituality

Watch Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs — They're The Biggest Flirts

Sarah Regan

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests
Beauty

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests

Alexandra Engler

Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Just Dropped — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Just Dropped — Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

Why Dark Chocolate Might Be The Sweetest Way To Lower Diabetes Risk
Functional Food

Why Dark Chocolate Might Be The Sweetest Way To Lower Diabetes Risk

Ava Durgin

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think
Functional Food

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think

Emma Loewe

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Nosiest Of Them All — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Nosiest Of Them All — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

Watch Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs — They're The Biggest Flirts
Spirituality

Watch Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs — They're The Biggest Flirts

Sarah Regan

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests
Beauty

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests

Alexandra Engler

Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Just Dropped — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Just Dropped — Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.