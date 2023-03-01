The study, published in February, collected data from over 2,000 U.S. adults aged 45 and 84 years old. For seven days, participants wore a device that collected data about their sleep patterns and underwent a handful of cardiovascular assessments.

The researchers looked at a range of factors, including coronary artery calcium (which helps measure how much plaque buildup there is in your arteries), carotid intima-media thickness (which diagnoses the extent of the buildup), and the ankle-brachial index (a test that compares the blood pressure in the upper and lower limbs).

The researchers cross-examined both sets of data and found that sleep irregularity—particularly when it comes to sleep duration, or how many hours of sleep you get a night—was associated with several risk factors for arteriosclerosis, a type of disease characterized by a narrowing of the arteries.

More specifically, the results showed that variations in sleep duration of more than 2 hours a night within the same week were more likely to have higher levels of coronary artery calcium and abnormal ankle-brachial indices.