Digestion uses a surprising amount of energy—10% of our body’s total energy, in fact. Everything from chewing, to saliva production, to swallowing takes energy. That’s not even counting the production of stomach acid and the various enzymes and hormones released from your pancreas to break down macronutrients and regulate hunger signals.

And it doesn’t stop there. Your body also produces water, enzymes, base salts, mucus, and bile that total about two gallons of liquid—all of which enter the large intestine. While all this is happening, your gastrointestinal tract has to churn the food and make rhythmic muscular contractions to push the food through your intestines, so the particles can absorb into your bloodstream and distribute throughout your body.

Are you tired yet? Many of you probably didn’t realize what you were asking of your body when you had it digesting all hours of the day and night. No wonder your gut may be a little exhausted and exasperated!