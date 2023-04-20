The new Hints line proudly serves as a bridge between skin care and makeup—a tinted sunscreen serum that provides a whisper of coverage, a color-correcting, mousse-like face cream, and a glow-inducing serum stick. It’s skin care with a hint of something extra…get it?

First up: that aforementioned sunscreen serum, called the Daily SPF Primer. Sunscreen serums tend to layer beautifully under makeup, thanks to their lightweight, spreadable consistency (that’s why Indie Lee calls theirs a primer), but they also serve as a skin care/SPF hybrid.

“They often contain more active ingredients at higher concentrations to address different skin issues," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told mbg about sunscreen serums. Indie Lee’s silky new number comes infused with niacinamide to brighten tone and balance oil production, vitamin E oil to strengthen the skin barrier, and allantoin to reduce inflammation and soothe the skin.

Next, we have the Color Balancer—or as I like to call it, my skin-calming hero. Think of it as a moisturizer that instantly nixes discoloration concerns, like inflamed breakouts, rosacea flare-ups, and uneven skin tone. The soothing, cica-infused formula looks moss green in the jar yet quickly neutralizes as you work it into your skin; it has become my most beloved of the three (but more on that later).

Last but certainly not least: the Hydrastick. This precise applicator allows you to swiftly plump fine lines and blur discoloration with a single swipe—the ceramides work hard to flood the skin with moisture while the antioxidant-rich arjuna extract evens tone. It also has a sunny yellow hue that subtly deposits golden undertones into your skin. What does this mean? This Hydrastick makes you glow, whether you use it before makeup or to refresh a midday face beat.