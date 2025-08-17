If You Want A Faithful Partner, Look For These 3 Zodiac Signs
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, and that includes how they approach relationships—and commitment. While some signs are more likely to struggle with fidelity, for example, other signs have no problem staying faithful.
Before we dive in, it goes without saying that someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee whether someone will cheat or be faithful, but the following three zodiac signs are known for being loyal in relationships.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, which influences our relationships.
Taurus
The most faithful sign of them all is none other than Taurus. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Taureans give their relationships everything they have, and are often very attentive and loyal partners.
They're also a fixed sign, making them somewhat stubborn—but they do understand the value of consistency and stability in their relationships. They prefer to build for the longterm, and wouldn't want to jeopardize that with infidelity.
The devoted bull of the zodiac can't be bothered with temptation or flings when they're in love. They have a one track mind and they aren't afraid to show it.
Cancer
Up next, we have Cancer as the second most faithful sign. These sensitive softies take their relationships very seriously, and emotional security is everything to them, so the idea of cheating just doesn't really compute for them.
Cancer is considered the archetypal mother of the zodiac, and these nurturing folks are much too compassionate to hurt the ones they love. Even if they're tempted, they'd probably sooner end a relationship than cheat, if that's what it came down to.
But considering Cancer only forges deep bonds with people they truly love and respect, they likely wouldn't be tempted to stray in the first place. Loyalty is important to them, and it's as simple as that.
Scorpio
Finally, we have Scorpio as the third most faithful sign. As a fixed water sign, Scorpio gives loyalty a whole new intensity, with an almost obsessive quality to their relationships. That said, they'll be so obsessed with their partner they would never dream of cheating.
For Scorpio, being faithful is the backbone of everything they do. Even if they're manipulating you—and they may—they can at least say they never cheated.
Scorpios can be inherently skeptical and often struggle to trust others, so if they do trust you, you can rest assured knowing that trust is reciprocal and they won't betray it.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll be faithful, just as it can't guarantee someone will cheat. Nevertheless, the 12 zodiac signs all have certain quintessential qualities, and Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio just so happen to be the most faithful.