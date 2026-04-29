The colostrum used in supplements is bovine, sourced from cows, and is collected only after the calf has received its required share (always look for calf-first colostrum!). It can't be replicated by eating dairy or drinking regular milk, as the nutritional profile is entirely different. Once that initial window closes, it's gone. Supplementing is really the only way to access these specific bioactives as an adult, which is part of what makes the research around it so compelling.