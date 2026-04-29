I Was Skeptical About Colostrum… Then I Tried It for 30 Days
Hair, skin, nails, gut health, joint health, muscle recovery, and immunity, the list of benefits attributed to colostrum truly seems to encompass everything under the sun (and then some). From powders to gummies to $20 smoothies at every wellness café, colostrum has taken the health industry by storm, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
I was skeptical, as I am with anything that gains this much traction this fast. When something claims to do everything, I assume it does nothing particularly well. But I am also, admittedly, a sucker for a new product (and for being my own guinea pig), so I was happy to be proven wrong. And, well, I was proven wrong.
So, what actually is colostrum?
Colostrum is the first form of milk produced by mammals (including humans) immediately after giving birth. It's only produced for a brief window, a few days at most, and it's extraordinarily bioactive. It's a rich source of antibodies, growth factors, immune-supporting proteins, and gut-healing compounds that a newborn needs to thrive in those critical early hours of life.
The colostrum used in supplements is bovine, sourced from cows, and is collected only after the calf has received its required share (always look for calf-first colostrum!). It can't be replicated by eating dairy or drinking regular milk, as the nutritional profile is entirely different. Once that initial window closes, it's gone. Supplementing is really the only way to access these specific bioactives as an adult, which is part of what makes the research around it so compelling.
mindbodygreen's body & beauty colostrum+
Not all colostrum supplements are created equal, and there's a reason I opted to try mindbodygreen's body & beauty colostrum+. It's sourced from healthy, pasture-raised, grass-fed cows, and colostrum is only collected after the calf has received its required share. It's also third-party tested for purity and potency by ISO-certified labs.
What really sets it apart from standalone colostrums is that it's paired with clinically studied eggshell membrane, which delivers collagen, hyaluronic acid, and elastin, the building blocks for strong, flexible joints and hydrated, firm, resilient skin.* It's foundational bioactives plus targeted structural support in one scoop, which is a combination you don't typically find elsewhere.
My experience after a month
I was super interested to see what benefits I would see. But I was particularly excited to test this for two things: muscle recovery and immune support during seasonal changes. I'm always on the move with three-hour-long pickleball sessions to weekly hikes and Tuesday night boxing, so recovery is always top of mind. And seasonal changes had arrived with a vengeance. Every flower in the city had bloomed simultaneously, and my body was not pleased about it.
When I started, I was feeling run-down after being outdoors, especially during my morning walks. Within a week, I noticed I felt more comfortable spending time outside and was able to stick to my usual workouts without feeling as wiped afterward. That, for me, was huge. Colostrum contains proline-rich polypeptides (PRPs) that may help modulate immune response, which could explain the relief. Rather than simply covering things up, it may help support the body's natural balance.*
For muscle recovery, I added colostrum right (alongside my mindbodygreen creatine with taurine+). I noticed I was bouncing back quicker after long workouts, with less lingering soreness and more energy at the start of my sessions.* And the research1 on colostrum and exercise recovery is promising. It contains IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor), a naturally occurring compound that supports muscle repair and regeneration.*
My gut & skin health also improved*
Another major benefit I noticed? Gut health, and it happened quickly. I had just returned from two weeks of travel, and, let’s just say, my digestion was less than optimal. Bloating after meals. Not going to the bathroom regularly. You know the feeling. Within the first week, the bloating noticeably eased, and things started moving more consistently.
This is because colostrum is rich in lactoferrin and immunoglobulins that help support a balanced gut microbiome, and it contains growth factors that specifically support the integrity of the intestinal lining.* It works at the structural level to tighten the junctions between intestinal cells, reducing permeability (aka "leaky gut") and the inflammation that often comes with it.* It’s one of those things where you’re not just masking symptoms; you’re addressing the root of the issue.
And then there are all the benefits linked to the clinically studied eggshell membrane ingredient (Ovoderm®)—particularly, skin, hair, and joint comfort. Studies show that daily supplementation of Ovoderm® is linked to increases in skin elasticity2, improvements in skin barrier function, and joint resiliency after workouts.* If you're specifically looking for a colostrum to support skin (or hair health), choosing an option that has includes eggshell membrane is crucial.
I'm not just addressing the health issues I was dealing with in the moment; I'm also investing in my long-term health. And the best supplements do both.
How I've actually been taking it
Flavor is top of mind for me, because a supplement you dread taking is one you'll stop taking. And the vanilla (from organic vanilla extract powder, organic coconut milk, and organic cinnamon) did not disappoint. Because the flavor is so good, it made it easy to incorporate into my routine. Here's how I've been working it in:
- Iced latte/cold brew: I usually just mix it into whatever milk I’m using and then pour it over cold brew or espresso for an easy at-home iced latte situation.
- Vanilla cold foam: This is my favorite—whipping cream with a splash of milk, adding a scoop of vanilla colostrum, then using an electric whisk until it turns into a light foam that I pour right on top of my coffee.
- Overnight oats or chia pudding: I’ll just stir it straight into the base before I let it sit overnight so it blends in seamlessly by morning.
- Smoothies: It’s a perfect addition to pretty much any smoothie combo.
- Peanut butter snack hack: One of our editors recommended mixing colostrum into peanut butter and using it as a dip for apple slices. And now, this has become one of my favorite snacks.
- Yogurt bowls: I’ll stir it into yogurt before adding my toppings, like blueberries and granola.
Please be mindful that colostrum powders should never be added to hot beverages, as the heat may interfere withand deactivate colostrum's bioactive components.
The takeaway
I went into this expecting to confirm my skepticism. Instead, I found a product that earned a place in my routine.
What stood out most wasn’t one dramatic transformation. Instead it was the accumulation of small, noticeable shifts in my gut health, digestion, and recovery, in addition to the overall sense that my body was handling stress (physical and environmental) a little more easily.*
If you’re colostrum-curious but hesitant, I get it. I was, too. But after a month of testing, I can say that this is one of the few “trendy” supplements that is grounded in both science and real-life results.*