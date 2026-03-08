3 Types Of People Who Would Benefit From A Colostrum Supplement
You're likely seeing ads for colostrum all over social media. Personally, I’ve seen both men and women touting the benefits. Some people say they love it for their skin health, others boast about it for immunity, while some say it helps settle their gut. What’s true? What are the benefits of this powder, and how do you know it’s right for you?
What are colostrum supplements?
Colostrum supplements are typically made from bovine colostrum, the first milk cows produce in the days after giving birth.
This early milk is naturally rich in bioactive compounds, including immunoglobulins (such as IgG), lactoferrin, and growth factors and is dried into a powder or capsule. Most high-quality products are standardized for IgG content and sourced from farms that prioritize calf-first feeding practices (meaning calves receive the colostrum first).
Most of the research to date on colostrum supplements has focused on gut integrity, immune resilience, and even recovery. Based on this information, here’s who would benefit the most from adding it to their routine, and what ingredient you should take with colostrum for even more benefits.
People who are physically active
If you train hard, your gut and immune system are under stress (even if you don’t feel it). During long-duration or high-intensity exercise, blood flow shifts away from the digestive tract toward working muscles. This temporary redistribution can affect the gut lining, while cumulative training load may also influence immune defenses, particularly during peak blocks or competition prep.
Colostrum has been studied in endurance athletes for its potential to support gut barrier integrity and immune function during periods of intense training.* Supporting these systems may help people who exercise regularly maintain consistency and stay resilient when physical demands are high.*
People wanting to improve their gut health
Good gut health supports overall health. The intestinal lining acts as a barrier that regulates what passes from the digestive tract into circulation. Factors such as stress, dietary changes, travel, and intense exercise can affect this barrier.
Early research suggests colostrum supplementation may help support gut barrier function and promote digestive comfort.* Emerging evidence also points to a potential role in supporting a healthy microbiome.*
People undergoing periods of stress
Physical and psychological stress can influence immune function. Sleep disruption, travel, and demanding work or training schedules may increase susceptibility to feeling run down.
Colostrum is a concentrated source of IgG and lactoferrin, both of which are involved in immune signaling and defense mechanisms.* Some studies indicate that colostrum supplementation particularly supports respiratory health during periods of increased stress.*
Pair colostrum with this for added support
Notice something missing from this list? While people have anecdotally noticed improvements in skin health from colostrum supplementation, research in this area is still emerging.
If you’re looking for skin support, then choose a colostrum powder that includes a research-backed skin health supplement, like eggshell membrane. It may sound weird, but eggshell membrane is a naturally-rich source of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. Research shows that consistently increases skin hydration, elasticity1, and skin barrier function.*
In addition, research also shows it supports joint health, further promoting recovery for active folks.*
How do you get both? mindbodygreen’s body & beauty colostrum+ combines 2 grams of ethically-sourced, grass-fed colostrum (standardized to 20% IgG) with 300 milligrams of Ovoderm®, the same branded eggshell membrane ingredient used in clinical research. Just add one (vanilla-flavored) scoop to water or any other cold beverage daily to start reaping the benefits.
The takeaway
Colostrum supplements are best known for supporting gut barrier integrity, immune resilience, and recovery—especially in people who train hard or are navigating periods of stress. If skin health is part of your goal, pairing colostrum with eggshell membrane may offer more targeted support. As always, supplements work best alongside consistent nutrition, sleep, and stress management.*