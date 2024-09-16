After going through my own experience, I wanted to do something that could help other women feel less alone and overwhelmed in their own health journeys. Ultimately, that mission was the driving force behind starting my company Arrae, which provides natural solutions to help women feel their best, so they can be their best. My goal is to offer support so people can show up optimally in every facet of life, whether that's in their career, as a mom, or as a friend.