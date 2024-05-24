Advertisement
The Supplement That Helped Me Beat My All-Day, Insatiable Hunger
In the latter part of 2022, my eating habits shifted dramatically. I found myself craving snacks more frequently and constantly thinking about my next meal, with an increased desire to eat.
During a visit with my doctor, I was asked about my protein intake. Having been a vegetarian for the past 10 years, I realized that my protein consumption might not be up to par.
This realization led me to reintroduce meat into my diet after a decade-long hiatus (a tale for another time). Despite boosting my protein levels, my hunger pangs persisted.
It was then that I discovered the importance of fiber and its crucial role in promoting a sense of fullness.
Why does fiber matter?
Did you know only 5% of Americans1 get enough fiber every day? That means 95% of Americans (so, like, most) aren't meeting their recommended daily needs.
How much fiber you need per day varies from person to person, but for me, it's at least 25 grams. (Spoiler alert: I wasn't getting anywhere near that!)
Fiber enhances feelings of satiety2, which helps you feel full for longer—a feeling I desperately wanted in my life.
While I think of myself as having a pretty healthy diet (my plate is often an amalgamation of veggies, grains, and both plant-based and animal protein, and I, for the most part, avoid processed foods), when I crunched the numbers of my go-to meals, I was coming up short on my fiber intake.
When I start my day with fiber supplementation, I stick to three meals a day, and the incessant snack monster in my head takes the day off.
Why organic fiber potency+ is my go-to solution for satiety
Fiber is a complex carb that comes from fruits, veggies, whole grains, and legumes—all foods I eat plenty of. In fact, many of these 25 high-fiber foods show up in my weekly (if not daily) rotation. And yet, I still wasn't hitting the recommended daily intake.
I wanted to see if getting closer to 25 grams per day would help me feel satiated. And as if it was meant to be, we released our very own fiber product: organic fiber potency+.
This powder fiber supplement blends so easily into whatever I'm drinking. A hot beverage works great, but sometimes, for efficiency's sake, I just toss it in my protein shaker and knock it back with 8 ounces of water.
It doesn't taste like anything and mixes amazingly well. When I start my day with fiber supplementation, I stick to three meals a day, and the incessant snack monster in my head takes the day off.
The organic guar fiber, green kiwifruit, and mushroom trio (reishi, shiitake, oyster) help get me to my goal of 25 grams per day while also providing added gut benefits (like supporting digestion3, promoting gut microbiome diversity and abundance4, and reducing bloat5) and helping me maintain healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels6.*
The takeaway
Metabolic health is a particular passion of mine, and here I was, eating healthy but still struggling with blood sugar balance and satiety.
I knew these were red flags, and all it took was a little leg up from organic fiber potency+ to get me to a place where food wasn't always on the brain.
The additional benefits? They're pure icing on the cake.
There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
