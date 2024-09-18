When I got there, he had gotten my MRI and told me he thought I had MS (as it turns, the optic neuritis is a classic symptom). Fortunately, the head of MS for Weill Cornell, Brian Apatoff, M.D., was doing research on the same floor and agreed to see me, even though my MRI was not classic for MS (to be diagnosed with MS, you have to have at least two scars on your spinal cord). My second scar was very faint, but I did have a cluster of corresponding symptoms. So we began treatment.