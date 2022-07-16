I Experienced Intense Fatigue & Vision Issues — Then I Got This Diagnosis

Often when you have relapsing-remitting MS, after a period of time you move into a phase of the illness called secondary progressive, where you're not going into full remission anymore. This is what I'm experiencing now, so I'm very focused on managing my symptoms. I have them more often, and stress is definitely a factor. Over the past few years, I've been more likely to be symptomatic than not.

I work really hard to make sure I get good sleep, and I'm very careful about heat. I think the most important thing is that I ask for help when I need it, and I'm direct with people. Feeling comfortable with my support system to be direct and honest about what I need is also incredibly important.

I have great friends, and once we were going for a long walk and I had recently been having trouble walking. As we were walking along, one of them kept asking "Is it too far?" or "Do you want to stop?" But I had this wonderful friend who said, "Or we could just stop asking you and recognize that you're an adult and you're going to ask for help when you need it." And that was very empowering.

A lot of how I can manage is because the folks around me know that I will speak up when I need it.