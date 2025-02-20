Advertisement
The Complex Relationship Between Hormones & Strength, From Experts
I switched from Pilates to weightlifting about a year ago and quickly realized how much my physical strength varies throughout my cycle. One week I can run through bicep curls with 15-pound dumbbells, no problem. The next? I'm struggling to reach half the reps using the very same weights.
Knowing how the menstrual cycle's fluctuating hormones can affect mood and energy, I started to wonder if they do the same for muscle strength and performance. Unsurprisingly given the gender gap in medical research, I hadn't heard much about this topic before.
Here's what I found out in my investigation, along with insights and actionable tips from OB/GYNs, personal trainers, and dietitians on the link between women's hormone cycles and their strength.
A closer look at how strength may vary throughout a woman's cycle
Given the complexity of a woman's hormone cycle and the significant research gender gap, it's not surprising that the answer to this question is multifaceted and still in the early stages of understanding.
Nevertheless, we can take a magnifying glass to the peaks and valleys of hormones like testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone and gain valuable insight into the ebbs and flows of strength too.
Let's dig into how your strength may vary at different points of the menstrual cycle—starting with your period:
Your strength during your period varies, so listen to your body
When your period begins, your energy-giving hormones are at a low, explains functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D. So from a hormonal standpoint, that time, unsurprisingly, may be more of a struggle in the gym.
Fitness trainer at Centr Ingrid Clay shares a similar anecdote, stating that many of the women she trains experience a dip in their athletic performance on the days they are having their period. This looks different for each person but could mean completing fewer reps, lifting less weight, tolerating shorter workouts, or just feeling less charged during exercise.
Given the variability of period symptoms, your hunger for a challenging workout may change from month to month. If you don't experience cramps or mood swings, for example, you may not feel that dip in strength after all.
Bottom line: Listen to your body during your period and seek a balance between movement and rest as needed. Given the low level of hormones during part or all of your period, you may be more inclined to take it easy.
In the rest of the follicular phase, you may feel a boost in strength—so go with it
After your period ends, your hormones will quickly rise in the lead-up to ovulation. As estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone go up, they can impact your muscles.
"Testosterone, known as the male sex hormone, plays a crucial role in muscle growth and maintenance for women1," says Anate Brauer, M.D., board-certified OB/GYN and reproductive endocrinologist at RMA New York.
You're also getting more energy from the estrogen spike to lift heavier weights, do more reps, or exercise more often than you otherwise do during this time.
A rise in progesterone and testosterone can also stimulate increased appetite2, which will help you fuel your body for those ambitious workouts. Simultaneously, progesterone rising will help your sleep quality3, supporting optimal recovery too.
In short, your body is primed to step up your workout regimen during this post-period follicular stage, which typically lasts about a week (or longer if you have shorter periods).
According to Clay, she's spotted a "huge difference" in strength performance during the follicular phase in many women she trains. "Their endurance is better and they're able to lift heavier for a lot longer," she adds.
This doesn't mean you're set up for failure during the other stages of your cycle, but rather the follicular phase is rich with opportunities to excel.
However, a night of low-quality sleep, a cold, or high levels of stress will can throw off your energy in any phase, so take other lifestyle influences into account before committing to a powerhouse schedule.
You may feel weaker during part of your luteal phase, so give yourself grace
Entering the luteal phase right after ovulation comes with a quick dip in progesterone, estrogen, and testosterone, which can cause PMS symptoms like anxiety and mood swings, appetite changes, and sleep struggles. For some, this is true for the entire two weeks of the luteal phase, but for others, it's more present in the second half of the luteal phase, which precedes your period.
Luckily, there is another rise of estrogen and progesterone in the luteal phase, which may offer some relief to split up the two-week phase.
When estrogen rises, adding a second peak around day 21 of your cycle, you may feel more energized, though likely still less than during the follicular phase.
Significantly higher levels of progesterone in the luteal phase can, however, lead to increased body temperature4, which may add night sweats to the list of PMS symptoms for some folks—this higher body temperature can also impact athletic performance, especially during cardio-based workouts5.
In addition, your caloric needs may rise in the luteal phase due to a slight increase in your metabolic rate6, says registered dietitian and women's nutrition expert Lauren Manaker, RDN. So even if you aren't working out as intensely as you would during the follicular phase, you may feel more hungry and should certainly follow those appetite cues (more nutrition tips in a bit).
The luteal phase holds peaks and valleys for your progesterone and estrogen levels, so you may begin to feel a bit more lively during the high points (around day 21, as you can see on the chart). During the stark dips, the opposite could be true.
All in all, the luteal phase is a time when you may feel stronger on some days than others, so embrace that variability and do your best to work with the hormonal whiplash.
What about birth control & menopause?
According to Brauer, women on combination birth control pills with both estrogen and progesterone may feel relatively stable energy levels throughout the month. Those on tri-phasic pills that vary in hormone levels to mimic a natural cycle may resonate more with the traditional fluctuations covered above.
During menopause, she says, women see a drop in estrogen and progesterone, which can lead to fatigue and lack of energy. Still, "No matter what phase of a menstrual cycle a woman is in, it is normal to feel a change in energy," Brauer says.
How to support your hormones
Now that we know why strength varies throughout the menstrual cycle, let's dive into actionable ways to work with your hormones, not against them, to get the most out of your exercise.
Movement
- Have more than one idea of a perfect workout: If you're only doing HIIT workouts, for example, there's little room for shifting with your cycle. It's best to have an array of workout options at your fingertips like strength training, Pilates, yoga, and cardio—many of which can be done at home too. If you swear by lifting weights, alter your routine by cutting reps, decreasing weight, or opting for a shorter workout altogether to support muscle gains without pushing yourself too hard.
- Schedule harder workouts during your follicular phase: Following the research and advice from Clay, it's best to pencil in those heavier lifting days or extra-challenging workout classes during your follicular phase, when your estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone are at their highest.
- Opt for intuitive rest days: Rather than planning your rest days a month ahead, take them as your body calls for it. This is especially important during your luteal phase, when energy tends to vary the most.
Nutrition
- Up your protein intake during your follicular phase: We know strength peaks during the follicular phase, so consequently, your protein needs may increase during this time as well. "Consuming protein-rich foods supports the repair and growth of muscle fibers that are broken down during exercise," Manaker says. You may also consider protein powder to supplement your diet.
- Remember, metabolism shifts may cause caloric change: During the first half of your cycle (follicular phase), you might take in fewer calories, while in the second half (luteal phase), you might have elevated caloric needs. Listen to your body, and don't ignore your hunger cues.
- Prioritize energy-giving foods during your luteal phase: "During this phase, prioritize foods rich in complex carbohydrates, such as sweet potatoes and brown rice, to maintain energy levels," Manaker says about the luteal phase. This can help to buffer the potential energy dip from the drop in hormones.
Lifestyle
- Find strength in community workouts too: Feeling unmotivated but still want to work out? Signing up for a new workout class with a friend could help spark inspiration when you need it most during those hormone dips.
- Hone your wind-down routine: No matter what phase you are in, adequate sleep is going to help you get through your workouts, enhance muscle recovery, and support mood balance for optimal exercise motivation. Do your best to find a wind-down routine that supports your sleep throughout your cycle—some tips here.
- Ask for help from trainers, RDs & your doctor: If you're unsure how to work with your cycle, consult an expert. This could be your physician, a physical trainer, or a nutrition expert. They can help you make a customized plan to optimize your strength and support healthy hormones.
When estrogen and testosterone peak during your post-period follicular phase, your body may feel primed for a more challenging workout.
During some days of your luteal phase and period, you may feel more lethargic and weaker, so be open to editing your workout routine to account for these changes and taking rest days when necessary.
It's important to fuel your body with enough protein pre- and post-workout to support muscle gains in any phase—here's how to know you're getting enough.
