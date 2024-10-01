Advertisement
How Your Birth Time Affects Your Moon Sign, According To Astrologers
If you've ever studied your astrological birth chart, you know the time of day you were born has a big influence, particularly on your rising sign. But did you know whether you were born during the day or at night has a significant impact on your moon sign too? Here, astrologers explain.
Why does the time you were born matter for your moon sign?
When thinking about the planets and their position in the sky when we were born, the sun, as we know, is overhead during the day, while the moon is overhead at night. As astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D. tells mbg, "The astrological sun is a key energy in people's personalities," adding that those born when the sun is at or near its peak (noon) have big, bold, outgoing personalities.
Those born at night, on the other hand, have the sun located in the bottom half of their charts, which is more private, personal, internal, and introverted, she explains. "Having the sun in the bottom of the chart naturally makes someone more sensitive, reserved, reflective, and receptive—and being more reflective is [to be] more like the moon," Budd notes.
With the sun down below and the moon overhead, she says, the impact of the sun is essentially "muted" or toned down. Not to say it doesn't still bear influence, but "the relative impact of the moon is a little stronger or more obvious," she explains.
What it means for you and your moon sign
All this to say, if you were born at night (aka the moon is in the top half of your chart), "the moon becomes your light leader," astrologer Chani Nicholas notes, adding that the moon is the embodiment of the energy we get from our sun placement.
"Both the sun and the moon are incredibly important—there is no one without the other. Just like the moon in the sky, the moon in our chart reflects the light of our sun," Nicholas explains.
And while Budd notes all astrological charts are very nuanced, the difference in daytime versus nighttime charts can be thought of as a general rule of thumb for interpreting your own chart.
The takeaway
Astrology is all about the specifics, down to the minute you were born. And if you were born at night versus during the day, that could be why you've always felt more like your moon sign than your sun.
