But aloe isn't the only ingredient that can help your skin recover from a day out in the sun. For after-sun care, it's crucial to look for antioxidants in your go-to lotion as well. When you expose your skin to the sun—even if you are wearing SPF protection—the UV light causes oxidative stress in the skin (it's a complex topic, but you can scan our full breakdown of oxidative stress here). Luckily, antioxidants can help relieve some of that inflammation. There are tons of different antioxidant ingredients, many of which are fruit extracts, but our favorite is CoQ10, as it protects the membranes of mitochondria and regenerates other antioxidants, like vitamins C and E.

Now, you know to look for aloe vera extracts toward the top of the ingredient list and keep an eye out for some antioxidant properties, but you also can't forget about adequate skin hydration. After you've been in the sun for hours, and especially if you've been swimming, your skin can feel a little bit dehydrated. This comes from damage to the moisture barrier caused by UV exposure. So in order to rehydrate the skin to prevent both discomfort and premature aging of the skin, look for a powerful blend of humectants, emollients, and occlusives. Our top picks are coconut oil, shea butter, moringa seed oil, and squalene, all of which we included in mbg's postbiotic body lotion (our holy grail moisturizer).

So if you're looking to give your skin a little TLC after basking in the sun, make sure to keep an eye out for aloe vera in your body lotion, as well as antioxidants and a blend of ultra-hydrating ingredients. That way, you can help your skin recover without dousing it in sticky aloe gel, if that sounds less than appealing to you. If you do have a serious sunburn, different precautions do apply, of course, and you should always give your derm or doctor a ring if you're concerned. But if you're just looking for some after-sun bliss, we made sure the mbg postbiotic body lotion hit all of these standards.