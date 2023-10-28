This weekend's full moon is a partial lunar eclipse in the sign of Taurus. It will begin on October 28 at 2:01pm EDT and peak around 4:14 pm EDT. (In a lunar eclipse, the Earth casts a shadow on the moon.) The full moon will be exact at 4:24 p.m. EDT.

While we won't be able to see the eclipse from the United States, we'll still feel the effects, with lunar eclipses representing often abrupt endings or unexpected change. As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, we've also just entered Scorpio season, a time of year wrought with deep emotions and mystery.

"Scorpio energy is really famous for digging up anything with bad roots and throwing it out," Quinn explains, adding, "so this full moon is really about the universe stepping in and not asking permission to take out whatever needs to be removed."

Beyond that, this eclipse closes out two cycles: One being the eclipse portal that opened with the new moon solar eclipse in Libra two weeks ago, the other being the Taurus-Scorpio eclipse cycle that started back in November 2021.

That said, Quinn notes we can reflect on what's happened in the last two weeks, as well as what we were doing two years ago and what's changed since then. "Eclipse portals bring unexpected and destined events, so it's not a time to try to make things happen on your own—it's very much a time to surrender and release to the greater destiny that's happening around you as it's highlighting our South Node and North Node," she adds.

Overall, with the help of Scorpio and Taurus energy, Quinn says we can expect this full moon partial lunar eclipse to illuminate our shadows and our subconscious, create breakthroughs, and catapult us forward. "We'll be seeing a lot of truths illuminated with Scorpio, as well as clarifying our values, worth, and how we spend our time, through Taurus," she notes.

Lastly, be sure to pay attention to what comes up for you this weekend, as the effects could linger for up to six months (come the Taurus full moon in spring), according to Quinn.