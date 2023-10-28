The Astrology Behind October's Full Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse (+ How To Work With It)
If you've felt like the past two weeks were a whirlwind of revelations and unexpected events, you'll be happy to know things should start settling down following this weekend's full moon partial lunar eclipse. But first—we've got to get through said full moon.
Here's the astrology behind this full moon partial lunar eclipse, what it means for us, and how to make the most of its energy.
The astrology behind this weekend's full moon partial lunar eclipse
This weekend's full moon is a partial lunar eclipse in the sign of Taurus. It will begin on October 28 at 2:01pm EDT and peak around 4:14 pm EDT. (In a lunar eclipse, the Earth casts a shadow on the moon.) The full moon will be exact at 4:24 p.m. EDT.
While we won't be able to see the eclipse from the United States, we'll still feel the effects, with lunar eclipses representing often abrupt endings or unexpected change. As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, we've also just entered Scorpio season, a time of year wrought with deep emotions and mystery.
"Scorpio energy is really famous for digging up anything with bad roots and throwing it out," Quinn explains, adding, "so this full moon is really about the universe stepping in and not asking permission to take out whatever needs to be removed."
Beyond that, this eclipse closes out two cycles: One being the eclipse portal that opened with the new moon solar eclipse in Libra two weeks ago, the other being the Taurus-Scorpio eclipse cycle that started back in November 2021.
That said, Quinn notes we can reflect on what's happened in the last two weeks, as well as what we were doing two years ago and what's changed since then. "Eclipse portals bring unexpected and destined events, so it's not a time to try to make things happen on your own—it's very much a time to surrender and release to the greater destiny that's happening around you as it's highlighting our South Node and North Node," she adds.
Overall, with the help of Scorpio and Taurus energy, Quinn says we can expect this full moon partial lunar eclipse to illuminate our shadows and our subconscious, create breakthroughs, and catapult us forward. "We'll be seeing a lot of truths illuminated with Scorpio, as well as clarifying our values, worth, and how we spend our time, through Taurus," she notes.
Lastly, be sure to pay attention to what comes up for you this weekend, as the effects could linger for up to six months (come the Taurus full moon in spring), according to Quinn.
How to work with this energy
Take a spiritual bath
While it may be an earth-sign moon, we're under Scorpio skies, and Quinn says this eclipse would be a great time to immerse yourself in water. Taking a bath can allow you to let any heaviness you're letting go of pass through you, and you can add epsom salts, essential oils, and/or meditative music for added relaxation.
"And while you're in the bath, meditating on your emotions and the visualization of them moving through you like a river [would be] really potent, because we don't want to get stuck in an emotion and stay there for a long time," Quinn adds.
Do a tarot reading
Sometimes one of the best ways to tap into the energy of a full moon is to consult the cards. Quinn always recommends doing tarot spreads to correspond with astrological events, and for this one in particular, she suggests the following four-card spread:
- What is the eclipse portal trying to shift and change within my life?
- Where am I now?
- What is leaving me in this portal?
- What lesson is there for me?
Make sustainable shifts
When thinking about the Taurean influence of this full moon, the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, remember that Taurus rules our daily routines. As such, they say, "This lunar eclipse gives a big push to finally replace a bad habit with a life-affirming practice."
But rather than setting your sights on some impossible goal, they suggest aimimg for a sustainable shift that fits with your lifestyle. One that's "enough of a change to make an impact but not so gargantuan that you give up before it gains traction," they add.
FAQs
What moons are in October 2023?
The moons in October include a last quarter moon in Cancer (October 6), a new moon solar eclipse in Libra (October 14), a first quarter moon in Aquarius (October 22), and a full moon partial lunar eclipse in Taurus (October 28).
What time is lunar eclipse October 2023?
The partial lunar eclipse will being at 2:01 p.m. EDT, peak around 4:14 p.m. EDT, and end around 6:26 p.m. EDT.
What time is the full moon on October 28, 2023?
The full moon will be exact at 4:24 p.m. EDT on October 28.
The takeaway
It's not every full moon that we get an additional eclipse and the ending of a two-year cycle. (And during Scorpio season no less!) It could be an intense weekend, but the truths that will be revealed could make huge ripples in our lives and destiny—so hang on tight, and be sure to check out what this full moon partial lunar eclipse means for your sign.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.