mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
This One Minimal Makeup Trick Is A Shortcut To Bouncy, Light-Reflecting Skin 

This One Minimal Makeup Trick Is A Shortcut To Bouncy, Light-Reflecting Skin 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This One Makeup Trick Is A Shortcut To Bouncy, Light-Reflecting Skin

Image by Anna Tabakova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 10, 2021 — 18:21 PM

It's that time of year: The temperature heats up to a rolling boil, and the coveted "sun-kissed glow" becomes the most popular phrase in the summer beauty lexicon—you know, that natural luminosity that stems from days spent under the sun. We'll spare you a lecture and leave you with this friendly nudge: Shielding your skin from UVA and UVB rays is (and always will be) a top priority; slather on SPF, and fake the elusive glow with makeup.

But sometimes it's hard to nail that soft, gentle glow—the one that seems to radiate from inside. We get it! And on especially scorching days, the thought of caking on makeup seems like a fool's errand. 

Allow us to introduce you to the hero product of the summer: glow drops. The bedrock of a subtle sun-kissed look, these nifty vials can do it all.  

How to use glow drops for lit-from-within skin. 

First, let's break down the slew of products you can find on the market: At their core, "glow drops" are essentially liquid highlighters, so feel free to snag your favorite shimmery shade. We love Maya Chia's Highlight of the Day for a pearly sheen.

Then you have bronzing drops (like Pai's Impossible Glow) that can mimic a tan without the streaky mess—or the sun damage. Or, if you're simply looking to amp up the dew, opt for a jellylike serum such as Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops; you'll get that glazed doughnut result without any shimmer whatsoever. 

No matter which type of drops you have, you have a few routes to choose from—each provides a slightly different level of glow: 

Advertisement

1. Mix into foundation or primer.

The most classic way to use glow drops is in your first makeup step—be it foundation, primer, tinted moisturizer, BB cream, et al. "Add a few drops to your foundation until your desired level of post-vacation glow is achieved," says makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo. You might want to take it slow, especially if you use those bronzing drops, so you can start from a gentle color and work your way up to a deeper hue. 

2. Mix into your moisturizer. 

On barefaced days, you can do the same with your moisturizer: Simply mix a few drops into your favorite moisturizer and apply as usual. Just one caveat with the moisturizer route: If you're partial to a lightweight water cream, make sure you use a water-based highlighter when you mix. 

"[An] oil-based highlighter is less likely to play well without an emulsifier holding the formula together (could cause pilling or patchiness)," says Compton. She touts ILIA's Liquid Light Serum Highlighter for all your water-based creams. 

3. Mix into body oil.  

Why stick to only a sun-kissed face? "My favorite way to use glow drops is on the body," Compton adds. She suggests mixing a few drops into a dry oil (like avocado, squalane, or grapeseed) and slathering it on your décolletage, shoulders, and legs. (Note: All "dry oil" means is that it sinks into the skin quickly, so it won't leave you with a slick, greasy residue.) 

Advertisement

4. Apply directly to skin. 

It may seem counterintuitive, but Compton also loves layering highlighting drops over (gasp) highlighter. By combining a liquid and cream formula, she says you can really achieve that "glossy, reflective 'dolphin skin' look." Or you can always use the glow drops on their own, tapping it onto your cheekbones, eyelids, brow bone, and cupid's bow for some allover sheen

Bronzing drops have a much more intense payoff when used directly on the skin, so you might want to use those sparingly. However, they're A+ layered over a mineral sunscreen, especially if the formula leaves you with a ghostly cast. Apply a few drops to the back of your hand, blend with your fingertips, and swirl it into any chalky areas—your glow should come right back. 

The takeaway. 

Glow drops (or highlighting drops, or bronzing drops, or whatever you call them) are easily customizable to your desired level of radiance. Feel free to use them on a bare face or a full beat to fulfill your beach goddess dreams. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The One Underrated Ingredient A Cosmetic Chemist Swears By For Stressed-Out Skin

Jamie Schneider
The One Underrated Ingredient A Cosmetic Chemist Swears By For Stressed-Out Skin
Beauty

Why Skin Feels So Freaking Greasy During The Summer (+ Tips To Help)

Alexandra Engler
Why Skin Feels So Freaking Greasy During The Summer (+ Tips To Help)
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Spirituality

How To Face June's Rare New Moon Solar Eclipse, Based On Your Sign

Sarah Regan
How To Face June's Rare New Moon Solar Eclipse, Based On Your Sign
Functional Food

Why This MD Loves Polyphenols For Blood Sugar Balance, Brain Health & More

Steven Gundry, M.D.
Why This MD Loves Polyphenols For Blood Sugar Balance, Brain Health & More
Integrative Health

The Nutrient-Dense Leftover You're Probably Tossing & How This RD Uses It

Sarah Regan
The Nutrient-Dense Leftover You're Probably Tossing & How This RD Uses It
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Pulling This Tarot Card Is A Sure Sign Your Life Is About To Change

Sarah Regan
Pulling This Tarot Card Is A Sure Sign Your Life Is About To Change
Recipes

This 2-Ingredient Grain-Free Flatbread Starts With A Pantry-Staple Superstar

Eliza Sullivan
This 2-Ingredient Grain-Free Flatbread Starts With A Pantry-Staple Superstar
Integrative Health

An Integrative MD Explains The Sneaky Link Between Melatonin & Weight Gain

Jamie Schneider
An Integrative MD Explains The Sneaky Link Between Melatonin & Weight Gain
Love

A Couples' Therapist's Simple Trick For Getting Through Arguments More Easily

Kelly Gonsalves
A Couples' Therapist's Simple Trick For Getting Through Arguments More Easily
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As The World Begins To Reopen

Abby Moore
4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As The World Begins To Reopen
Personal Growth

This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions

Poppy Jamie
This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-use-glow-drops-for-naturally-sun-kissed-look

Your article and new folder have been saved!