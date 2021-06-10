It's that time of year: The temperature heats up to a rolling boil, and the coveted "sun-kissed glow" becomes the most popular phrase in the summer beauty lexicon—you know, that natural luminosity that stems from days spent under the sun. We'll spare you a lecture and leave you with this friendly nudge: Shielding your skin from UVA and UVB rays is (and always will be) a top priority; slather on SPF, and fake the elusive glow with makeup.

But sometimes it's hard to nail that soft, gentle glow—the one that seems to radiate from inside. We get it! And on especially scorching days, the thought of caking on makeup seems like a fool's errand.

Allow us to introduce you to the hero product of the summer: glow drops. The bedrock of a subtle sun-kissed look, these nifty vials can do it all.