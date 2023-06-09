Why You Need A Lightweight Body Oil To Achieve Max Glow In No-Time
I’m just going to get straight to the point: If you’re craving that post-vacay, endless summer glow, a dry body oil is the one product you’re missing. It’s always one of the last steps before a celeb will hit the red carpet: A quick rub down with a lightweight body oil on the areas of skin that are exposed to get optimal light reflection on the skin. It’s a constant on set for photoshoots to achieve that glossy, dewy skin aesthetic. It’s what I use just before leaving the house when my skin is looking dull.
A dry body oil provides that soft, hazy sheen without overloading the skin with greasy residue. Essentially it provides the perfect amount of glow, sans goopy shine. And a not so small bonus: A high-quality formula will help condition the skin, protect it from free radicals, and infuse it with skin-supporting nutrients.
All-in-all: This is a quintessential summer skin care product.
What to look for in a dry body oil.
A dry body oil is one that has a faster dry-down time, which will help the skin feel “dry” post application. Like many things in beauty, it’s really just a marketing term—and doesn't have any defined parameters about how it might be classified. However, you’ll often hear them described as “non-greasy” or “lightweight.”
As for the formulas of dry body oils, it tends to be higher in polyunsaturated fatty acids, namely linoleic acid1, an essential fatty acid that goes by omega 6. Just look for the following ingredients, which are some of the most popular options on the market.
- Safflower seed oil
- Sunflower seed oil
- Rosehip seed oil
- Grape seed oil
- Jojoba oil
In mindbodygreen’s dry body oil, we utilize sunflower seed oil, organic safflower seed oil, squalene, prickly pear seed oil, and vitamin E. The sunflower and safflower oil give the oil that signature silky, effortless quality. I’m particularly fond of safflower seed oil, as it contains a flavonoid that has been shown to protect the skin’s collagen layer. In addition, prickly pear seed oil is chock full of antioxidants and squalane supports the skin barrier.
If you’re looking for an extra dose of shine, you can look for browning options or those with a hint of shimmer. For example, Summer Friday’s Pool Time Glowing Body Oil uses jojoba and sunflower seed oil, with mica for a dash of sparkle. Pacifica Beauty Sea & C Glow Bronzing Body Oil combines sunflower, safflower, jojoba and bronzing pigments to impart a deeper hue. I, myself, am not a shimmer gal so I just stick to the straight glossing effects of oil.
The takeaway
A dry, lightweight body oil is the secret to summer skin—and a staple for any body care routine. My personal go-to is the mindbodygreen dry body oil, which I’ve knocked back four bottles at this point, but you can also look for options that have shimmering and bronzing elements if that’s more your thing.
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.