I’m just going to get straight to the point: If you’re craving that post-vacay, endless summer glow, a dry body oil is the one product you’re missing. It’s always one of the last steps before a celeb will hit the red carpet: A quick rub down with a lightweight body oil on the areas of skin that are exposed to get optimal light reflection on the skin. It’s a constant on set for photoshoots to achieve that glossy, dewy skin aesthetic. It’s what I use just before leaving the house when my skin is looking dull.

A dry body oil provides that soft, hazy sheen without overloading the skin with greasy residue. Essentially it provides the perfect amount of glow, sans goopy shine. And a not so small bonus: A high-quality formula will help condition the skin, protect it from free radicals, and infuse it with skin-supporting nutrients.