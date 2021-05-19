6 Things Astrologers Want You To Do Before Gemini Season Ends On June 20

The Sun visits a new zodiac sign every 30 days or so. During each “season” everyone feels the influence of the prevailing astrological energy. Gemini season 2021 begins May 20 (at 3:37 PM EDT).

Gemini season is an inquisitive, communicative solar cycle that will turn up the volume on our innate journalistic curiosity. Asking all the right questions (and even some nosy ones) will help us see who we’re actually dealing with from now until June 20.

Charming Gemini is the star sign of kindred spirit energy and is always seeking a complimentary companion. During Gemini season, the energy is shapeshifting and versatile, but we may play the devil’s advocate too much and start arguments just for the sake of it. The antidote? Change the subject! This chatty solar cycle will have us bouncing between topics, plans and social engagements.