6 Things Astrologers Want You To Do Before Gemini Season Ends On June 20
The Sun visits a new zodiac sign every 30 days or so. During each “season” everyone feels the influence of the prevailing astrological energy. Gemini season 2021 begins May 20 (at 3:37 PM EDT).
Gemini season is an inquisitive, communicative solar cycle that will turn up the volume on our innate journalistic curiosity. Asking all the right questions (and even some nosy ones) will help us see who we’re actually dealing with from now until June 20.
Charming Gemini is the star sign of kindred spirit energy and is always seeking a complimentary companion. During Gemini season, the energy is shapeshifting and versatile, but we may play the devil’s advocate too much and start arguments just for the sake of it. The antidote? Change the subject! This chatty solar cycle will have us bouncing between topics, plans and social engagements.
Gemini season 2021 continues the work you began in Taurus season.
As earthy, grounded Taurus season draws to a close, Gemini’s twin energy turns our attention to partnering up. Taurus helps us start putting some of our biggest plans into a solid structure. Now, quicksilver Gemini sweeps in, encouraging us to seek people whose skills complement our own—a celestial reminder that there is no “I” in team.
Gemini is the third sign among the zodiac’s twelve players. The Gemini star sign is an extroverted air sign and an adaptable mutable sign. As the only mutable air sign in the zodiac, Gemini people are often known for changing their minds.
Perhaps this is why Geminis are sometimes accused of double-talk or being two-faced. They just switch gears or move on to their next fascination faster than the rest of us! During Gemini season, we all take on the variable aura of the zodiac’s Twin.
Ruled by Mercury, and with a side of retrograde for 2021.
Ruled by mobile Mercury, the winged messenger, everything moves faster during Gemini season, from our cars to data speeds to the way we like to get a point across. During Gemini season 2021, put radar out for kindred spirits, starting in your own backyard. The local scene is abuzz during Gemini season—and while neighborhood activities might still be limited in 2021, look for ways to join forces and create support networks with the people in your building or on your block.
In 2021, Mercury will be retrograde in the sign of Gemini from May 29 to June 22. While this adds some signal-scrambling mayhem to Gemini season 2021, it sets the stage for reunions with old friends we’ve been missing during the pandemic. Whether you reconnect virtually or in real-time, conversations will be lively and nostalgic.
Here are six ways to embrace the power of twosomes during Gemini season 2021.
1. Work the buddy system.
Make it a double! During Gemini season, relationships act as mirrors—for better or for worse. Whether you seek out people whose skills and qualities balance yours, or connect to a romantic “soul twin,” Gemini season encourages dynamic duos of all kinds! Caveat: Watch for a tendency to lean too heavily on others, as Gemini energy can teeter into codependency if left unchecked.
During Gemini season, practice the delicate art of active listening, using the “mirroring techniques” to reflect back what the other person says, and then waiting for your turn to speak. Mirroring can allow the other person to feel truly heard, and establish greater intimacy. This can be instinctual! Thanks to mirror neurons, your brain is wired to mimic people’s facial expressions, body language, and tone of voice which creates a sense of social connection.
Does a certain type of person get under your skin? Look within: Their irritating traits might actually be reflecting a “shadow” part of yourself that you haven’t yet accepted. Don’t hate…integrate!
2. Play the role of superconnector.
Matchmaker, matchmaker! During Gemini season 2021, introduce people who you suspect will hit it off—professionally or personally. Post a social media shoutout to someone whose stellar work you admire. Retweet a friend’s glowing post. Write a testimonial for a colleague whose service deserves recognition. Pay it forward by connecting a colleague to a VIP. As long as you can vouch for their work, a simple intro may boost their career or even change their lives. Hello, karma points!
3. Speak what’s on your mind.
Gemini is known for razor-sharp humor and witty one-liners. Under this solar influence, everyone’s got an opinion to share in the comments. Since perspectives change regularly, you might find yourself playing both sides of the fence. While Gemini’s loose-lipped influence can tempt us to court controversy, words can be easily misinterpreted, especially on social media. (Gemini YouTube makeup influencer James Charles is no stranger to this tea party!)
During Gemini season, seek creative ways to spark productive dialogue. As the zodiac sign that rules verbal communication, the Gemini star sign features an unusual number of lyricists and hip-hop artists: Kendrick Lamar, Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Kanye West, Macklemore, and many others.
Beware a tendency to overanalyze during this solar phase—or make things more complicated than they need to be. Find a trustworthy sounding board whenever you really need to let it all out. If you’re not sure you should “say that,” run it by a confidante who can help you decide whether it’s appropriate to share.
4. Explore your hometown happenings.
Gemini rules the local scene and community events. This is the season for brunching at sidewalk cafes or picking up a meal from a local restaurant to share a picnic with your squad. Whenever possible, shop mom-and-pop stores to keep your friendly neighborhood economy thriving. See what online offerings are available from your go-to bookstore, yoga studio, or community college. Let the synergy flow in all of your interactions.
5. Upgrade your transportation.
Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the guardian of transportation. During Gemini season, give your wheels a tune-up…or even an upgrade. Time for an electric car with vegan leather interiors, perhaps? If your feet get you around town, then treat ’em like a good set of tires and invest in a limited-edition (but comfortable and supportive) pair of summer kicks. Or, how about riding a bike, scooter, or skateboard?
6. Feed your head.
Books, podcasts, Instagram feeds, short classes: Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of media and information. We’ll all be curious and hungry for novelty, so download audiobooks or kick back with a good old-fashioned paperback.