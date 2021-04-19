Taurus Season Is Here: How To Work With Its Sensual, Steadfast Energy

During the four weeks of Taurus Season 2021, the sensual, steadfast Bull spurs us on, helping us prioritize the practical—with a side of pleasure.

The Sun visits a new zodiac sign every 30 days or so. During each “season” everyone feels the influence of the prevailing astrological energy. Taurus season 2021 begins April 19 and ends May 20.

When the sun hunkers down in steady Taurus, don’t mistake the slower pace for a standstill. When you see a goal worth pursuing, make like el Toro and charge!

As assertive, me-first Aries season draws to a close, Taurus season turns our attention to building. We’ve had plenty of “Wouldn’t it be crazy if…” ideas for the past four weeks, but can they go the distance? Taurus takes charge to help us craft a sustainable plan.

Taurus is the first of the zodiac’s three grounded earth signs and part of the stabilizing “fixed” quality. As the zodiac’s second sign, Taurus is the persistent provider who also loves earthly delights. This sign encourages us to break our work into simple steps then take daily action.

Productivity reigns supreme now, as Taurus season 2021 restores some much-needed order to our courts. During the exhilarating-yet-exhausting Aries season, the last four weeks have been anything but boring! But we could all use a moment to catch a breath and find our focus once again.

Here are five ways to embrace the pace of the Bull from April 19 until May 20 during Taurus season 2021.