f you're considering a microneedling treatment, be sure to plan ahead, as you'll want to have some time for your skin to recover. Stick to a simple, hydrating routine a few days before and after your treatment to ensure you get the best results without irritation. Keep your face, towels, sheets, and hands clean in order to avoid infection. As always, listen to the professionals and your own skin, as that's the key to keeping your skin healthy longer.