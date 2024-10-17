Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Here's How To Tend To Your Skin Pre- and Post-Microneedling Treatment 

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 17, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Skin Care
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
October 17, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Hi-tech beauty treatments are becoming more and more home-friendly: at-home massage tools, facial steamers, even microcurrent muscle therapy. And let's say upfront: We love how accessible these methods are becoming.

But some things truly should be left to the professionals. One in particular: microneedling. 

This powerful procedure has some really great benefits—but it also comes with an intense device, cleaning process, and overall risk of infection. For this reason, we recommend always opting for a professional microneedling treatment. Not only will it be safer overall, but an expert will use a more potent professional-level tool, making it worth the trip. 

That being said, you can and should tend to your skin at home pre- and-post-microneedling treatment; in fact, it's a very important part of the process.

Below, we spoke to experts about how to prep your skin for treatment and take care of it post-procedure, so you can maximize those results. 

Benefits of microneedling

Microneedling is essentially the process of pricking the skin with tiny, sterilized needles. Some of the benefits include: 

Many microneedling treatments now include radiofrequency as well, using red light to speed up healing and stimulate collagen production, thus encouraging healthy skin aging. These devices also have a blue light setting used to kill bacteria and treat acne. Most notably, the Vivace radiofrequency treatment combines the power of microneedling and LED light therapy for both immediate and lasting results. 

"On a short-term basis, it plumps the skin and makes the skin look more radiant from inflammation and very superficial swelling. As my over 10 years of research has shown, you must combine microneedles with radiofrequency to get long-term wrinkle and scar reductions and improvements in skin quality. This approach makes a bigger difference for someone in their 30s and up," board-certified dermatologist Macrene Alexiades, M.D., Ph.D., tells mbg. 

How to prepare for a treatment

Although your practitioner will acutely prep your skin for the treatment in-office (numbing cream included, of course), there are some ways you can alter your skin care routine a few days prior in order to make the process easier on your skin.

First up: "You should stop using retinol or vitamin C products a few days leading up to the treatment," says dermatological surgeon Howard Sobel, M.D., founder of Sobel Skin Rx. Keep your routine simple, and focus on hydration. Think gentle cleanser, hydrating serums, and cushiony moisturizer.

When you do go in for your treatment, you want your skin to be as hydrated as possible and free of any active ingredients (that means no retinoids, AHAs/BHAs, and vitamin C). In addition, you'll want to plan ahead: Make sure you schedule a microneedling treatment with a few days of recovery time added to your schedule. This means no makeup, sweating, or direct sunlight.

Post-treatment care

That simple routine we mentioned matters even more post-treatment. Your skin is essentially facing open wounds and should be treated as such. Here are a few things to keep in mind: 

1.

Avoid harsh ingredients

Lay off any chemical exfoliants (think salicylic acid, glycolic acid, etc.) and vitamin C serums. If you're using retinol or any retinoids, put a hold on those for at least a week after your procedure as well. "Each individual varies with skin sensitivity, but for the most part, a week is a safe bet," Zahra Hashemian, medical aesthetician at Sobel Skin Rx, tells mbg. 

These are general guidelines, but the most important thing is to listen to your skin. If you try to add in some exfoliation a week after your treatment and find that your skin is still sensitive, just wait a few more days to be safe. 

1.

Lock in moisture for ultimate healing

Additionally, you'll want to stick to hydrating actives (like hyaluronic acid) and gentle moisturizers. "Microneedling may cause light skin peeling (like a sunburn) that will not last long," Sobel warns.

In order to avoid excessive dryness, use an occlusive moisturizer as your final step for the first few days post-procedure. We love Pipette's Baby Balm for this, as it's a petrolatum-free healing balm. 

3.

Keep your skin & space clean

Since there is an increased risk of infection, you'll want to be sure to use clean towels, sleep on a freshly washed pillowcase, and avoid touching your face with dirty hands. We repeat: You're dealing with tiny, open wounds here.

The takeaway

f you're considering a microneedling treatment, be sure to plan ahead, as you'll want to have some time for your skin to recover. Stick to a simple, hydrating routine a few days before and after your treatment to ensure you get the best results without irritation. Keep your face, towels, sheets, and hands clean in order to avoid infection. As always, listen to the professionals and your own skin, as that's the key to keeping your skin healthy longer.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.