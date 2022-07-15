Technically, yes, you can get too much of a good thing. It's possible to go overboard with basically any nutrient or substance (even water!), and despite collagen's robust safety profile, let's not forget that collagen is a protein source—and excess protein intake, in general, should be avoided. "For some, too much protein can be upsetting to the stomach. Too much protein (or any macronutrient) can contribute to fat stores, and protein metabolism requires healthy kidney function to process the urea," says mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.

We're also not going to tell you that gulping down 10 collagen smoothies in one day offers 10 times the benefits. That would just be silly. Taking more supplements of any kind won't yield faster results. It's better to consume clinically meaningful and helpful amounts (i.e., those rooted in scientific research).

Thankfully, your body has the ability to absorb and balance the nutrients it needs. "[Most] foods, supplements, etc., consumed in excessive amounts will be absorbed, filtered out, and excreted—but not without side effects," longevity dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, tells mbg.

And while that "check and balance" system is definitely true for certain micronutrients, when it comes to macronutrients, over-consuming collagen means a lot more protein than your body may need. And as Ferira alluded to above, too much of any macro isn't a good thing after all.

All that to say: Yes, it is possible to take too much collagen. However, not taking enough might not give you the well-rounded health benefits you're after. So how do you find your sweet spot? Here's what the science says regarding each health-support area: