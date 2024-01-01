If you don’t have one yet, make 2024 the year you find (and build) your third place. The latter half of the resolution is where the challenge comes in because third places aren’t born just from going somewhere repeatedly—just like with a workout-based resolution, it takes commitment and effort to form social bonds over time. In other words: It's not just a place to go but a place to go and socialize, so try to make verbal connections with someone each time you go.