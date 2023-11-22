Advertisement
How Drinking Coffee Can Reduce Frailty As You Age, According To New Research
What motivates you to drink coffee? Maybe it’s the energy boost, the ritual, or the taste—though it’s probably not the way it pays off for your grip strength. However, new research suggests that coffee may actually help improve measures of strength and reduce frailty as we age thanks to its all-important polyphenols.
Let's cover the importance of this correlation and how to make your coffee even better for longevity and healthspan.
Coffee and caffeine can reduce physical frailty in later life
The new study published in the Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (JAMDA) found that those who drank four or more cups of coffee daily had reduced odds of physical frailty compared with non-daily drinkers.
Researchers used data from 12,583 Chinese adults living in Singapore, evaluating their caffeine consumption at midlife (at an average age of 53) and assessing frailty 20 years later through standardized mobility and strength tests. On a similar note, those who drank caffeinated tea also had reduced frailty compared to those who didn’t.
Overall, caffeine shows a dose-response relationship in this study—meaning the more caffeine that was consumed, the lower the frailty risk.
Under the umbrella of reducing frailty, caffeine consumption was most beneficial for grip strength and general movement speed, as measured by the TUG Test.
What is the TUG test?
Now, this study didn’t zero in on an explanation as to why coffee and tea drinkers tend to have a lower frailty risk, but they speculate that it may have something to do with the polyphenol content in both beverages.
Further, "consumption of these compounds may be associated with lower risks of comorbidities that could predispose one to physical frailty in aging, such as certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases1, type 2 diabetes, obesity, neurodegenerative diseases2, and sarcopenia3," researchers note.
Why you should buy high-polyphenol beans
Speaking of polyphenols, not every coffee contains the same amount of these compounds. Investing in high-quality beans can help you reap the most benefits from your beverage.
Enter, mindbodygreen’s clean coffee+—our newest product that is full of antioxidant polyphenols (but doesn't contain mold, mycotoxins, pesticides, or heavy metals).†
We achieve this by using beans that have been grown on regenerative farms with rich, nutrient-dense soil. This imparts them with an impressive array of native polyphenols, which are preserved through the cultivation, roasting, and packaging processes. We pay special attention to preventing over-roasting—a common occurrence that leaves beans with a bitter taste and depletes the antioxidant content. The final product has a smooth flavor with notes of cacao nibs, hazelnut, and red wine. Pick up the product here if you’re ready for an upgrade.
Just remember that coffee, while packed with health benefits, is only one part of the puzzle when it comes to encouraging mobility with age. Eating a healthy, protein-rich diet and prioritizing resistance and functional movement training will go a long way in building strength.
The takeaway
In a new study on adults living in Singapore, those who drank four or more cups of coffee daily had reduced odds of physical frailty compared with non-daily drinkers. In general, results showed a positive association between caffeine consumption and mobility and strength measures. Researchers speculate this finding could be due to the polyphenol content found in coffee and tea—but you’ll want to find a blend that’s rich in antioxidants to get the most benefit. Here, more coffee red flags to look out for.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.