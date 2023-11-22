We achieve this by using beans that have been grown on regenerative farms with rich, nutrient-dense soil. This imparts them with an impressive array of native polyphenols, which are preserved through the cultivation, roasting, and packaging processes. We pay special attention to preventing over-roasting—a common occurrence that leaves beans with a bitter taste and depletes the antioxidant content. The final product has a smooth flavor with notes of cacao nibs, hazelnut, and red wine. Pick up the product here if you’re ready for an upgrade.