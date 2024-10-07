To raise your vibration, you can start to run through everything in your life you're grateful for—your health, your home, your partner, your comfy bed, or whatever blessings come to mind. It's extra powerful if the things you're grateful for are related to the source of your comparison. For example, if you've been beating yourself up because your friend scored another promotion while you're still stuck in a job you don't love, shift the spotlight to all the things you're grateful for about your job: