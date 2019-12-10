How To Recover From A Sugar Hangover In 3 Easy Steps 

Have you ever consumed a few more pieces of chocolate than you typically would, leaving you with that dreaded sugar hangover?

You know what I'm talking about: fatigue, nausea, a headache, additional sugar cravings, an upset stomach, and maybe even a little anxiety. Sugar hangovers are real, and they do not feel good! The good news is that there are a few simple things can do to help yourself recover from the onslaught of sugar, carbs, and gluten that's likely to occur on this day of the year.

But before we go into the practical steps of supporting your body after too much sugar, the first step is to let go of any guilt or regret you might be feeling. What's life without celebration and going a little overboard sometimes? You only live once, after all. So take a deep breath in and out, let it go, and let's move on with our lives. Now it's time to tackle the lingering physical symptoms that might be making you feel less than optimal. Here's how: