“There are very small preventable measures that young people could be taking that would prevent permanent hearing loss and ringing in the ears, called tinnitus,” says Taylor.

It’s normal to experience some hearing loss as you get older (aka age-related hearing loss or presbycusis), due to changes in the inner and middle ear and along the neural pathways from the ear to the brain, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Genetics, certain medical conditions (such as high blood pressure and diabetes), and some medications (including those for chemotherapy) can also contribute to hearing loss as you age, per the NIH.

While scientists haven’t figured out how to prevent presbycusis just yet, you can take steps to stave off hearing loss due to noise, which is incredibly common. An estimated 17% of 20- to 69-year-old adults have permanent hearing damage due to excessive noise exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1 (CDC).

Along with making everyday activities such as chatting with a neighbor or watching TV a challenge, suffering from hearing loss may impact your cognitive health, says Taylor. Poor hearing performance has been linked with worse cognitive functioning, and hearing impairment is seen as the greatest risk factor for dementia, according to a 2022 study2 on more than 168,000 participants. “It's just a correlation, not a causation, but it’s still good to be aware of that [risk],” says Taylor.