It's natural to experience some cognitive decline as we age, but not all cognitive deficits are a result of dementia. There are a variety of hormonal conditions and nutrient deficiencies that can present similar symptoms.

If you’re having trouble concentrating or experiencing some memory loss, don’t panic just yet—rule out these three possibilities first. In the meantime, it’s a good idea to schedule an appointment with your health care provider to create the best care plan, no matter where your cognitive function concerns are coming from.