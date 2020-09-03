Data shows that the rates of Alzheimer's disease (AD) are higher in women than men, and while that's partially due to women living longer—there's more to it than just that. Previous research has suggested that there may be a menopause-Alzheimer's connection to blame for the higher cases in women, but there have not been many studies that investigate how to manage that risk.

But now, an animal study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease has found that estrogen replacement may protect against the development and progression of Alzheimer's disease in women.