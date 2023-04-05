Women are two times more likely1 than men to develop Alzheimer’s disease, and scientists are starting to dig deeper into why the female sex is so much more susceptible.

Evidence suggests postmenopausal women are at much higher risk compared to men of the same age, and in a cross-sectional study published in JAMA Neurology this week, researchers from Mass General Brigham discovered other hormonal factors can increase women’s risk of developing dementia2 even further.