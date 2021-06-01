Scorpio, you're already known as a sign that's not particularly trusting, and as Mercury retrogrades through your eighth house of bonding and joint efforts, you may feel extra skeptical. "Don't let jealousy get the better of you," the twins say, adding, "if it feels like someone is being shady, don't launch into impulsive accusations."

Be honest with yourself about the way you're feeling, but do a little digging and get your facts straight first, the twins suggest.