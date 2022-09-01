How To Nail A Bold Cut Crease Using Your Eyelash Curler

Of all the dramatic eyeshadow looks, none is more popular than the cut crease. To master the striking beat, you run a darker shadow along your lid crease with a clean, crisp line, essentially cutting the crease from the rest of the lid. Traditionally, makeup fans achieve this clean line by using teeny tiny brushes, concealer, or another time-intensive strategy.

But thanks to TikTok, those days are over. You can achieve the same tidy cut-crease using your eyelash curler as a guide. Yep, that’s right—that little tool has more uses than you might have thought. Here’s the how-to: