How To Build The Ultimate Gut-Friendly Smoothie, According To A GI Doctor

Anyone can make a smoothie—throw some frozen fruit and water or your fave dairy-free milk in a blender, and buzz until creamy. Better yet, you probably even know how to whip up a "gut-friendly" smoothie by adding in some fibrous plants or even inflammation-reducing ginger. You do, after all, pride yourself on staying in the know about these things.

But what about whipping up the ultimate gut-friendly smoothie? Sounds like a challenge you want to take, right? But here's the thing: To do that, you'll need to have something going on in that blender that is so next-level your microbes start doing the "Single Ladies" dance in chorus.

The good news: As a board-certified gastroenterologist and gut health expert, I'm more than happy to play the Beyoncé to your bacterial song and dance by sharing a few of my absolute favorite smoothie ingredients.