Your Morning Coffee Is Missing This Key Ingredient — And It Might Be Harming Your Health

It has been known since 1910 that caffeine increases the urinary excretion of sodium and chloride (aka salt). Animal studies first paved the way, which were soon followed by human studies. Indeed, one study found that 90 mg of caffeine (basically the amount of caffeine found in one cup of coffee) caused 437 mg of extra sodium loss out the urine compared to placebo. When the participants consumed the caffeine equivalent of around four cups of coffee (360 mg of caffeine) there was around a 1,200 mg additional loss of sodium out the urine compared to placebo. To put that amount of sodium loss into perspective, the original limit on sodium intake set by our Dietary Goals back in 1977 was only 1,200 mg per day. No one ever warned the public that we could lose that much sodium by consuming just four cups of coffee.

Some symptoms of salt depletion include dehydration, dizziness, fatigue, dry mouth, and cognitive impairment. These can be potential signs that you’ve had too much caffeine and haven’t replaced the salt that has been lost.

The average person in the United States consumes just over 300 mg of caffeine per day (the amount of caffeine in just over three cups of coffee).