Less lubrication not only makes for difficult penetration, but also less arousal and engorgement of the delicate vaginal mucosa. This can decrease overall pleasure, or cause pain and tearing with sex.

Because the urinary tract is similar to the vagina, bladder infections or sensations mimicking bladder infections, are commonly associated complaints. Of course as the vaginal milieu changes, so does the normal microbiome and pH. And while you technically can have sex with a UTI, it will likely lead to more irritation.

It’s important to note: some people will experience vaginal dryness as a reaction to condoms, spermicides, and using the wrong kind of lubricants. Make sure to find the products that work well for you so you don’t exacerbate the dryness you’re experiencing naturally.