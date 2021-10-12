 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Sex
How To Increase Intimacy If You Struggle With Vaginal Dryness

How To Increase Intimacy If You Struggle With Vaginal Dryness

Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
OB/GYN and Integrative Women's Health Expert By Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
OB/GYN and Integrative Women's Health Expert
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D. is a nationally renowned doctor, expert, speaker and advocate for integrative women’s health. She received her Bachelor's in Psychology from Wesleyan University and her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Southern California.
Mature couple enjoying early morning together

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

October 12, 2021 — 11:02 AM

Vaginal dryness can strike at various times throughout our lives, for reasons unrelated to age (i.e. breastfeeding, birth control methods, and more.) However research shows that about 50% of postmenopausal women will experience vaginal dryness, making it a nearly inevitable part of growing older. 

The impact of vaginal dryness can vary from mildly annoying to full-blown disruptive. Aside from being uncomfortable, it may also lead to painful sex, urinary tract infections, and as a result: low libido. 

How vaginal dryness impacts sex. 

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Turn your passion into a purpose.


Functional Nutrition Coaching

Less lubrication not only makes for difficult penetration, but also less arousal and engorgement of the delicate vaginal mucosa. This can decrease overall pleasure, or cause pain and tearing with sex. 

Because the urinary tract is similar to the vagina, bladder infections or sensations mimicking bladder infections, are commonly associated complaints. Of course as the vaginal milieu changes, so does the normal microbiome and pH. And while you technically can have sex with a UTI, it will likely lead to more irritation. 

It’s important to note: some people will experience vaginal dryness as a reaction to condoms, spermicides, and using the wrong kind of lubricants. Make sure to find the products that work well for you so you don’t exacerbate the dryness you’re experiencing naturally. 

Advertisement

How to deal with vaginal dryness (and enjoy sex again!). 

If you struggle with vaginal dryness, the first thing to do is see an experienced medical professional. A gynecologist or nurse practitioner that specializes in sexual health is really key here. 

While some over-the-counter products can be helpful, it's always important to be sure you don't have an infection (bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, bacterial overgrowth, or a sexually transmitted infection), which can feel like dryness or irritation. Assessing the root cause will go a long way in creating a solution that fits for you.

Lubricant & moisturizers.  

If the dryness is caused by a decrease in estrogen levels during menopause, then a vaginal moisturizer or lubricant can help. Personal moisturizers that encourage pH balance are also helpful for daily non-sexual use. 

Some folks do well with more natural options, like coconut oil, but just because it grew on a tree, doesn't mean it's right for you. Word to the wise: always spot-test for allergies and sensitivities! 

In my work as an OB/GYN, I've found silicone-based lubes are generally the best for sex—they stay slick a long time, and they neither pull fluid out or put fluid into tissue. This is important to decrease friction and maintain pleasure. Cannabis-based lubes and suppositories can also increase pleasure by relaxing the pelvic muscles, as well as increasing blood flow and feel-good factors provided by the endocannabinoid system.  

(Still not sure what lube to buy? Find a list of mbg’s favorite natural options here, or ask your OB/GYN for a recommendation.)

Advertisement

Vaginal dilators.  

If the lubricant isn’t enough, talk to your doctor and see if a vaginal dilator is right for you. These tube-shaped devices range in sizes from smaller to larger, and are meant to help gradually and gently stretch the vaginal canal. 

In-office treatments. 

Energy based treatments, like radio frequency and carbon dioxide laser treatments, could also be an option. These are designed to help to increase blood flow and collagen production in the vaginal canal and vulva. But please, if you’re interested, only get this treatment from an OB/GYN or other women's health specialist—we are trained to treat the whole person, not just the cosmetic side. 

A note on what not to do: Never use essential oils in your vagina! And while steaming was all the rage for a while, decoupling traditional practices from the entire holistic system—and a culture from which they are derived from—is questionable at best, dangerous at the worst, and a form of cultural appropriation.  

Advertisement

Bottom Line. 

If intimacy with yourself or a partner is affected by vaginal dryness, communication, patience, lots of foreplay, and the right lube are game changers. If that’s not enough, see a professional to figure out the best way to manage the symptoms, and consider pelvic floor physical therapy

The most important thing to know is that vaginal dryness signals an opportunity to communicate, learn, and grow. There is never a one-size-fits-all solution, but there is a special one just for you!

Advertisement
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D. OB/GYN and Integrative Women's Health Expert
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D. is a nationally renowned doctor, expert, speaker and advocate for integrative women’s health. She is also the Chief Medical Officer of Le Minou, a sexual...

More On This Topic

Love

Are You Experiencing Love, Or Is It Just Limerence? The Difference Matters

Julie Nguyen
Are You Experiencing Love, Or Is It Just Limerence? The Difference Matters
Love

If Your Sexual Attraction Shifts All The Time, You Might Be Abrosexual

Stephanie Barnes
If Your Sexual Attraction Shifts All The Time, You Might Be Abrosexual
Integrative Health

How To Do Intermittent Fasting, Without It Messing With Your Mental Health

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
How To Do Intermittent Fasting, Without It Messing With Your Mental Health
Routines

This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs

Jessica Aronoff, CPT
This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs
Beauty

3 Fascinating Tips To Support The Skin Through The Fascia (Read Up!)

Alexandra Engler
3 Fascinating Tips To Support The Skin Through The Fascia (Read Up!)
Climate Change

The Climate Lessons We Can All Learn From Indigenous Wisdom

Emma Loewe
The Climate Lessons We Can All Learn From Indigenous Wisdom
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Yes, ADHD Presents Differently In Women—Here's What You Need To Know

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Yes, ADHD Presents Differently In Women—Here's What You Need To Know
Recipes

You’ll Want To Try This Skin-Supporting Cinnamon Roll Latte (Trust Us)*

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
You’ll Want To Try This Skin-Supporting Cinnamon Roll Latte (Trust Us)*
Mental Health

A Functional Medicine Expert's 10 Nonnegotiable Mental Health Habits

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
A Functional Medicine Expert's 10 Nonnegotiable Mental Health Habits
Spirituality

What It Really Means When You Keep Seeing 11:11, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
What It Really Means When You Keep Seeing 11:11, According To Experts
Integrative Health

I'm A PCOS-Focused Dietitian: These Are My Go-To Nutrition Tips

Abby Moore
I'm A PCOS-Focused Dietitian: These Are My Go-To Nutrition Tips
Integrative Health

This Food Is A+ For More Collagen & Supple Skin — Just Don't Make This Mistake

Jamie Schneider
This Food Is A+ For More Collagen & Supple Skin — Just Don't Make This Mistake
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-increase-intimacy-if-you-struggle-with-vaginal-dryness

Your article and new folder have been saved!