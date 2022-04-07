Remember that abuse isn't only physical—it can also be emotional or verbal. If your reasoning for not liking your friend's partner is because you see or suspect abuse in the relationship, it's important not to take a passive approach.

According to licensed marriage and family therapist Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT, you'll want to share what you've observed from a loving and supportive place. "Know that your friend may be experiencing a lot of shame about being in an abusive relationship, so showing up for them in a nonjudgmental way is key," she explains to mbg. "Let them know you see what they're going through and that they don't deserve to be abused."

She adds that abuse often lowers self-esteem, so reflecting their worth back to them can be very helpful.

It may take time for your friend to be ready to accept the reality of what's happening and to take steps to end the relationship, so let them know that you're available to talk or help whenever they need it. In the meantime, be there for your friend in solidarity, offer resources and information (including domestic violence shelters and hotlines), and try to help them plan their way out.

Here's our full guide on how to leave an abusive relationship.