Once you've identified the problem (P.S. It's not you!) and the negative effects of being in this destructive relationship, you need to remove yourself from it. Staying in an unsafe relationship prevents you from recovering from it. The insidious part is that the longer you stay and the worse it gets, the harder it is to leave. Just as toxic physical environments make you weaker over time, so do toxic emotional, verbal, and psychological environments. The mind games and control start to feel normal. You grow accustomed to feeling bad and propping yourself up to make it through the day.